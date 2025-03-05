Corsair admits failing to flag the RTX 50-series 'missing ROPs' issue during production

TL;DR: Corsair addressed the issue of "missing ROPs" in NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs, emphasizing that any potential performance deviation is unacceptable. Corsair addressed the issue of "missing ROPs" in NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs, emphasizing that any potential performance deviation is unacceptable.

Corsair and its two pre-built gaming PC arms, Vengeance and Origin, are getting out and ahead of the controversial "missing ROPs" situation with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs.

The missing ROPs (Render Output Units / Raster Operation Pipelines) are physical components found in GPUs that can affect the overall performance of the graphics card, depending on the task/game. More technically, they are one of the final stages of the GPU pipeline before the data is sent to the monitor for viewing. What was discovered is that some RTX 40-series GPUs were shipping to customers with less than the advertised number of ROPs, which can translate to less performance.

While this is extremely bad for customers looking to buy an RTX 50-series GPU, as they will now have a random element to account for when purchasing, it's also bad for System Integrators (SI's), which are companies such as Origin PC, and Vengance, two subsidiaries of Corsair. These companies specialize in the integration of PC components and ship pre-built PCs to customers. Corsair responded to the missing ROPs situation by announcing it's getting out and ahead of the problem by implementing extra quality assurance testing for its products across Origin and Vengeance lines.

A Corsair spokesperson wrote on Reddit that while NVIDIA states that approximately 0.5% of RTX 50-series GPUs are affected by this issue, "we believe that any potential performance deviation is unacceptable." Moreover, Corsair admitted its testing process during production didn't detect the missing ROPS in NVIDIA's GPUs, hence why it's now implemented rigorous multi-stage testing with all of its new systems.