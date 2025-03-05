Gears of War Collection rumored to release on PlayStation without multiplayer in August

The Gears of War Collection is rumored to have been added to the backend of the PlayStation Store, with the exclusion of multiplayer.

TL;DR: The Gears of War Collection is rumored to be added to the PlayStation Store's backend, but it reportedly excludes multiplayer features. The Gears of War Collection is rumored to be added to the PlayStation Store's backend, but it reportedly excludes multiplayer features.

The Gears of War Collection has reportedly been added to the PlayStation Store backend, but the listing states the game doesn't feature multiplayer.

The rumor comes from Detective Seeds, who is typically known for sharing game deals, but recently posted a claim on X that the Gears of War Collection is slated for launch in mid-August, and it will be PS5 Pro enhanced. Notably, Seeds states he was informed by his unnamed source the GoW Collection won't have multiplayer PVP, and will be a campaign focus release.

Seeds followed up with another post that states the game has been loaded onto the PlayStation storefront on the backend side and "It shows 1 player and does not show support for additional players. I asked about co-op, but no clarification on that yet."

As always, with these types of posts, take them with a healthy amount of skepticism, as Microsoft hasn't revealed anything official regarding a Gears of War Collection heading over to PlayStation. Additionally, Microsoft hasn't limited PlayStation gamers in the past by removing multiplayer functionality from a PlayStation-ported title. In fact, Sea of Thieves, being brought over to PlayStation, arrived with multiplayer functionality. If these rumors are true, it would mark the first time Microsoft has gatekeeper a feature away from PlayStation players.

Personally, I can't really see this happening, as I think it would create such a stir amongst the gaming community that I don't believe it would be worth it for Microsoft. However, this is gaming after all, and stranger things have happened.