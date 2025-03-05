All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Gears of War Collection rumored to release on PlayStation without multiplayer in August

The Gears of War Collection is rumored to have been added to the backend of the PlayStation Store, with the exclusion of multiplayer.

Gears of War Collection rumored to release on PlayStation without multiplayer in August
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: The Gears of War Collection is rumored to be added to the PlayStation Store's backend, but it reportedly excludes multiplayer features.

The Gears of War Collection has reportedly been added to the PlayStation Store backend, but the listing states the game doesn't feature multiplayer.

The rumor comes from Detective Seeds, who is typically known for sharing game deals, but recently posted a claim on X that the Gears of War Collection is slated for launch in mid-August, and it will be PS5 Pro enhanced. Notably, Seeds states he was informed by his unnamed source the GoW Collection won't have multiplayer PVP, and will be a campaign focus release.

Seeds followed up with another post that states the game has been loaded onto the PlayStation storefront on the backend side and "It shows 1 player and does not show support for additional players. I asked about co-op, but no clarification on that yet."

As always, with these types of posts, take them with a healthy amount of skepticism, as Microsoft hasn't revealed anything official regarding a Gears of War Collection heading over to PlayStation. Additionally, Microsoft hasn't limited PlayStation gamers in the past by removing multiplayer functionality from a PlayStation-ported title. In fact, Sea of Thieves, being brought over to PlayStation, arrived with multiplayer functionality. If these rumors are true, it would mark the first time Microsoft has gatekeeper a feature away from PlayStation players.

Personally, I can't really see this happening, as I think it would create such a stir amongst the gaming community that I don't believe it would be worth it for Microsoft. However, this is gaming after all, and stranger things have happened.

Photo of the Microsoft Xbox One Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
Best Deals: Microsoft Xbox One Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$39.99 USD
- $46.23 USD
Buy
$55.99 CAD
- $40.74 CAD
Buy
£26.86
- £23.69
Buy
$39.99 USD
- $46.23 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/5/2025 at 9:37 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:x.com, x.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles