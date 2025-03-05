Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra release window revealed by Blank Panther voice actor

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, an action/adventure game currently in development at Skydance, has not got a release window by the Black Panther voice actor.

The voice actor for Black Panther in the upcoming Marvel 1943: Rise of the Hydra has revealed when the game is slated for release.

According to Khary Payton, the voice actor for Black Panther, the developers at Skydance New Media are currently still working hard at bringing to life the upcoming game, but it appears the development is getting reasonably close to the end, as Payton said in a recent interview with The Direct that "We're planning on 2025... We're thinking like a Christmas situation." For those who have happened to miss Marvel 1943: Rise of the Hydra, the game is being developed in Unreal Engine 5 and was originally unveiled at the Games Developers Conference (GDC) by Epic Games.

The game is set to take players back to the 1940s when Captain America and Azzuri, T'Challa's grandfather and the Black Panther of the 1940s, will need to overcome their differences and form an alliance to confront their common enemy. Furthermore, the above trailer shows both hereos fighting each other and alongside one another, with the additional of Gabrial Jones of the Howling Commandos and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris.

"We're still working. We're planning on 2025... We're thinking like a Christmas situation. But I'm so excited. To be playing him in the video game, playing his grandfather, be playing a version of Black Panther, and looking on there and seeing that it's me... It's like the most photo realistic... We want people to play this game and have the entire family, sit on the sofa and watch it like they're watching 'Game of Thrones,' or 'The Walking Dead,' or something. We're looking for just an incredible cinematic experience for everybody, and I pinch myself," said Payton

