Gears of War Collection on PlayStation to have campaign co-op but no multiplayer PVP

Gears of War Collection rumors heat up, with insiders teasing a mid-August launch and the lack of multiplayer player-versus-player but campaign co-op.

TL;DR: The Gears of War Collection is rumored to release on PlayStation in mid-August without multiplayer PVP but will include co-op campaign functionality. The Gears of War Collection is rumored to release on PlayStation in mid-August without multiplayer PVP but will include co-op campaign functionality.

The Gears of War Collection is rumored to be releasing without multiplayer PVP, but will come with co-op functionality in its campaign, according to industry insider Detective Seeds.

The rumors surrounding the Gears of War Collection began when Detective Seeds, who is mostly known for sharing deals related to games on X, shook things up by posting an announced Gears of War Collection will be released on PlayStation in mid-August and it will be arriving without multiplayer. If true, this would mark the first time Microsoft has gatekept the multiplayer of a ported-over title from PlayStation users.

While the source of the news wasn't totally credible, the post caused enough stir for JezCorden, a journalist for Windows Central and a known source for insider news, to chime in and say he's been hearing the same thing - no PVP multiplayer for Gears of War Collection.

Detective Seeds has since followed up with another post stating, "Gears of War Collection WILL have co-op on the campaign, but WILL NOT have multiplayer PVP." Seeds added, there will be three titles within this collection, which is presumably the first three Gears of War games. When asked if these titles would be straight ports or would be full remastered graphics Seeds wrote the Gears of War Collection on PlayStation will be coming with PS5 Pro enhancements, which makes him lean towards this being a full remaster rather than a straight port.