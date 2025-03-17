All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Clues for Starfield releasing on PlayStation emerge, insider points to 2025

Rumors indicate Starfield will be released on PlayStation sometime in 2025, and now the PS logo has been discovered on the Creation Club website.

TL;DR: Rumors suggest that Starfield may be released on PlayStation in 2025, as the PlayStation logo has been spotted on the Creation Club website.

Starfield has been rumored to be coming to PlayStation for quite some time, but now those rumors are picking up some significant steam as the PlayStation logo has been spotted on Starfield's creation club website.

The logo was spotted by X user Okami12_, who shared an image of the PlayStation logo on the listing for a mod on the Starfield Creation Club website, which appears alongside the Xbox and PC Game logos. For those who don't know, these logos represent which platform the mod is compatible with, making the appearance of the PlayStation logo that much more confusing, considering Starfield hasn't been officially announced for Sony's platform.

The mod itself, WIP-Ship Decals, was created by ValleysEdge and published on March 12. It adds "work in progress" decals to a ship. The last official thing we heard about Starfield coming to PlayStation was Xbox head Phil Spencer saying that no Xbox title is off the table when it comes to cross-platform release, meaning major first-party titles such as DOOM: The Dark Ages, Gears of War, and Starfield are all eligible for a release on PlayStation.

DetectiveSeeds, a known insider, has predicted the release of Starfield will happen sometime in 2025.

NEWS SOURCES:insider-gaming.com, reddit.com

Tech and Science Editor

