TSMC's next-gen 2nm monthly production capacity to hit 30,000 wafers by the end of 2025

TSMC is advancing its 2nm process node, with production capacity expected to reach 50,000 to 80,000 wafers monthly by year-end.

TSMC is reportedly experiencing healthy development progress with its next-gen 2nm process node, with monthly production capacity expected to hit up to 80,000 wafers before the end of the year.

In a new report from UDN, we're learning that TSMC could hit 50,000 to 80,000 wafers per month by the end of the year, with TSMC chairman C.C. Wei mentioning that his company continues to expand its advanced process and advanced packaging capacity in Taiwan. This includes 3nm expansion in Tainan, 2nm expansion in Hsinchu and Kaohsiung, and the expansion of multiple advanced packaging capacity in multiple locations across Taiwan.

TSMC's cutting-edge 2nm process node has reportedly entered an intensive trial production phase, with estimations that its Hsinchu Baoshan plant having a monthly production capacity of 5000 to 10,000 wafers of new 2nm chips, with its Kaohsiung plant starting a small-scale trial production.

UDN reports from industry insiders that TSMC's Baoshan plant in Hsinchu will have the potential to boost up to producing 25,000 wafers of 2nm chips per month this year. TSMC has declined to comment, emphasizing that 2nm process technology is "progressing well" and will enter mass production in the second half of 2025.

If all things go to plan, TSMC will increase its efforts to increase 2nm process monthly production capacity at Hsinchu and Kaohsiung with a total of 50,000 wafers per month before the end of the year... however, if the second phase progresses smoothly, we could see that reach up to 80,000 wafers before we ring in the New Year.