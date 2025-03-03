All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

CPU-Z Validator can now check your NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPU for missing ROPs

CPU-Z Validator will now test NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards to see if they have missing ROPs or not.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: CPU-Z Validator now alerts users if their NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPU has missing ROPs, which can reduce performance. This update helps identify affected GPUs, such as the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, or RTX 5070 Ti, which may need replacement. NVIDIA acknowledges the issue and advises contacting manufacturers for solutions.

If you want to easy find out if your new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPU is missing any ROPs, CPU-Z Validator will now test your system and warn you if you've got missing ROPs.

CPU-Z can already provide basic information on your graphics card, but it doesn't have the same feature set as GPU-Z, which is dedicated to GPUs. CPU-Z covers multiple components: CPU, RAM, motherboard, and GPU specs but in a new update to the Validator, it will warn users if they've got an affected RTX 50 series GPU with missing ROPs that reduce performance (and need to be sent away to be replaced to the AIB manufacturer, more on that in the stories below).

CPU-Z Validator will warn users "This GPU is supposed to have X ROPs" which would point to your RTX 5090, RTX 5080, or RTX 5070 Ti with missing ROPs.

The company released a statement on the missing ROPs situation to The Verge, with NVIDIA GeForce Global PR director Ben Berraondo explaining: "Upon further investigation, we've identified that an early production build of GeForce RTX 5080 GPUs were also affected by the same issue. Affected consumers can contact the board manufacturer for a replacement".

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

