CPU-Z Validator can now check your NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPU for missing ROPs

If you want to easy find out if your new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPU is missing any ROPs, CPU-Z Validator will now test your system and warn you if you've got missing ROPs.
CPU-Z can already provide basic information on your graphics card, but it doesn't have the same feature set as GPU-Z, which is dedicated to GPUs. CPU-Z covers multiple components: CPU, RAM, motherboard, and GPU specs but in a new update to the Validator, it will warn users if they've got an affected RTX 50 series GPU with missing ROPs that reduce performance (and need to be sent away to be replaced to the AIB manufacturer, more on that in the stories below).
CPU-Z Validator will warn users "This GPU is supposed to have X ROPs" which would point to your RTX 5090, RTX 5080, or RTX 5070 Ti with missing ROPs.
The company released a statement on the missing ROPs situation to The Verge, with NVIDIA GeForce Global PR director Ben Berraondo explaining: "Upon further investigation, we've identified that an early production build of GeForce RTX 5080 GPUs were also affected by the same issue. Affected consumers can contact the board manufacturer for a replacement".