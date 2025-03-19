All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Computer Systems

Dell unveils levelling 20-petaFLOPS desktop: NVIDIA GB300 Superchip, 784GB of unified memory

Dell has unveiled at GTC a 20-petaFLOPS desktop powered by the newly announced GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip by NVIDIA.

Dell unveils levelling 20-petaFLOPS desktop: NVIDIA GB300 Superchip, 784GB of unified memory
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's GTC features Dell's new Pro Max with GB300, a powerful workstation with 20-petaFLOPs processing capability. It includes NVIDIA's GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Superchip, 784 GB unified memory, and 800Gbps networking. Designed for AI training and engineering workloads, pricing details are yet to be announced.

NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conference (GTC) has kicked into high gear with a slew of various announcements, and one that stands out is Dell's new monstrous workstation powered by NVIDIA's latest Superchip.

Dell unveils levelling 20-petaFLOPS desktop: NVIDIA GB300 Superchip, 784GB of unified memory 321123
2

Dell has unveiled the Pro Max with GB300 at GTC, and the system is nothing short of shocking when it comes to processing power as it is capable of 20-petaFLOPs. What's inside? Almost every bell and whistle you can think of when it comes to a workstation desktop, with the system featuring NVIDIA's latest GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip that features an NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPU with next-generation Tensor Cores and FP4 precision. Additionally, the system features 784 GB of unified system memory - 288GB of HBM3e within the GPU and 496GB of LPDDR5X for the CPU.

As you can probably imagine, this system has been optimized for large-scale AI training workloads, hence the inclusion of the NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC, which ushers in support for an insane networking speed of 800Gbps. Dell intends the system to be used by developers who are looking to test prototypes and scale their AI models into production environments. Moreover, the new system is also aimed at engineers looking to run large-scale training and inferencing workloads, which would typically be run on servers.

At the moment pricing isn't available for the Dell Pro Max with GB300, but given the hardware that's inside we can expect it to cost a pretty penny.

NEWS SOURCE:theregister.com

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

