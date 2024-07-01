NASA responds to the public's cries about two astronauts being stuck in space

NASA has responded to public concerns that two astronauts are stuck on the International Space Station (ISS) following a helium leak in their capsule.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 41 seconds read time

After years of delays, Boeing's Starliner capsule achieved liftoff and transported two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), where they were meant to stay for 10 days. However, that didn't go to plan after it was discovered Starliner was leaking helium, its fuel source.

NASA responds to the public's cries about two astronauts being stuck in space 546
Open Gallery 2

One of the leaks was discovered prior to launch, and the remaining four were discovered after Starliner arrived at the ISS on June 6. Since then, NASA and Boeing have been working together to evaluate the issues and outline a plan to get the two NASA astronauts back to Earth. However, concerns sprung up after NASA and Boeing announced they aren't ready to set a return flight date, and will instead be waiting for ground tests and further analysis to be completed.

These comments led many to believe the two NASA astronauts were stranded aboard the ISS and, further, in space. But NASA says that isn't the case, and the astronauts aren't in any hurry to leave the ISS, as the floating laboratory has plenty of food and provisions. In a recent press conference, officials insisted the NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are not "stranded" and, "We're not in a rush to come home," said Steve Stich, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

"I want to make it very clear that Butch and Suni are not stranded in space," Stich said. "Our plan is to continue to return them on Starliner and return them home at the right time."

"We're not stuck on the ISS, the crew is not in any danger, and there's no increased risk when we decide to bring Suni and Butch back to Earth," said Mark Nappi, VP and program manager of Boeing's Commercial Crew Program

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/1/2024 at 7:39 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags