NASA responds to the public's cries about two astronauts being stuck in space

NASA has responded to public concerns that two astronauts are stuck on the International Space Station (ISS) following a helium leak in their capsule.

After years of delays, Boeing's Starliner capsule achieved liftoff and transported two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), where they were meant to stay for 10 days. However, that didn't go to plan after it was discovered Starliner was leaking helium, its fuel source.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

One of the leaks was discovered prior to launch, and the remaining four were discovered after Starliner arrived at the ISS on June 6. Since then, NASA and Boeing have been working together to evaluate the issues and outline a plan to get the two NASA astronauts back to Earth. However, concerns sprung up after NASA and Boeing announced they aren't ready to set a return flight date, and will instead be waiting for ground tests and further analysis to be completed.

These comments led many to believe the two NASA astronauts were stranded aboard the ISS and, further, in space. But NASA says that isn't the case, and the astronauts aren't in any hurry to leave the ISS, as the floating laboratory has plenty of food and provisions. In a recent press conference, officials insisted the NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are not "stranded" and, "We're not in a rush to come home," said Steve Stich, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

"I want to make it very clear that Butch and Suni are not stranded in space," Stich said. "Our plan is to continue to return them on Starliner and return them home at the right time."