Elon Musk says during Tesla Q4 2024 earnings call: 2025 to be 'biggest year in Tesla's history'

Tesla has reported Q4 2024 results pulling in $25.7 billion in revenue for the three-month period, delivering over 495,000 cars, with Elon Musk saying this will be the "biggest year in Tesla's history".
In a new post on X, the official Tesla account said that the company expects Model Y to become the world's best-selling car of any kind for the 2nd year in a row. Not only that, but it's become even better with the introduction of its new Model Y launching in all markets, with Tesla promising production will begin ramping at all factories with deliveries following all regions later in Q1 2025.
Tesla says that its Semi factory construction continues, with the first Semi truck builds scheduled for the end of 2025, ramping up in early 2026. Cybercab lines are being prepared at Giga Texas with volume production planned for 2026, an exciting glimpse into the future.
Elon Musk also teased that Tesla is launching Unsupervised FSD as a paid service in Austin, Texas in June 2025, adding "no one in the car. Full service".
