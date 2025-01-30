All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Electric Vehicles & Cars

Elon Musk says during Tesla Q4 2024 earnings call: 2025 to be 'biggest year in Tesla's history'

Tesla delivered 495,570 cars in Q4 2024, with Elon Musk saying that 2025 will be 'the biggest year in Tesla's history' with new releases along the way.

Elon Musk says during Tesla Q4 2024 earnings call: 2025 to be 'biggest year in Tesla's history'
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Tesla reported $25.7 billion in Q4 2024 revenue, delivering over 495,000 cars. The Model Y is expected to be the world's best-selling car for the second year. New Model Y launches globally, with production ramping in Q1 2025. Tesla plans Semi truck production by 2025 and Cybercab by 2026. Unsupervised FSD launches in Austin in June 2025.

Tesla has reported Q4 2024 results pulling in $25.7 billion in revenue for the three-month period, delivering over 495,000 cars, with Elon Musk saying this will be the "biggest year in Tesla's history".

In a new post on X, the official Tesla account said that the company expects Model Y to become the world's best-selling car of any kind for the 2nd year in a row. Not only that, but it's become even better with the introduction of its new Model Y launching in all markets, with Tesla promising production will begin ramping at all factories with deliveries following all regions later in Q1 2025.

Tesla says that its Semi factory construction continues, with the first Semi truck builds scheduled for the end of 2025, ramping up in early 2026. Cybercab lines are being prepared at Giga Texas with volume production planned for 2026, an exciting glimpse into the future.

Elon Musk also teased that Tesla is launching Unsupervised FSD as a paid service in Austin, Texas in June 2025, adding "no one in the car. Full service".

Highlights

  • We expect Model Y to become the world's bestselling car of any kind for the 2nd year in a row
  • And it's become even better, with the New Model Y now launched in all markets. Production will begin ramping at all factories with deliveries following in all regions later in Q1
  • 2025 will be a seminal year in Tesla's history as Full Self-Driving continues to rapidly improve & ultimately exceed human levels of safety
  • We're also expecting to launch Robotaxi services in parts of the US later this year & continue to work on launching FSD Supervised in Europe & China in 2025.
Photo of the Autocessking Floor Mats for Tesla Model Y
Best Deals: Autocessking Floor Mats for Tesla Model Y
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$99.99 USD
- -
Buy
$99.99 USD
- -
Buy
$99.99 USD
- -
Buy
$99.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/30/2025 at 2:44 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles