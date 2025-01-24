Tesla unveils its new Model Y: redesigned exterior, improved aerodynamics, range, power, more

Tesla refreshes its Model Y for 2025: fully-loaded setup with special badging, Full-Self Driving (FSD), and Acceleration Boost starts from $59,990.

Tesla has just unveiled its new Model Y for 2025 with maximum efficiency, smoother rides, and an all-new interior. Check it out:

The new Tesla Model Y features a redesigned exterior with improved aerodynamics that unlocks improved range, performance, and longevity. The company has updated the wheels on the new Model Y, as well as the tires and brakes, with retuned suspension for a smoother ride in the refreshed 2025 Model Y. Tesla is using a single, cross-car lamp that the company says is the first indirect reflective taillight of its kind in the world, and that's just on the outside.

On the inside, we've got new ambient interior lighting, refined materials, and ventilated first-row seats. In the rear, we've got power-folding second-row seats, as well as a Bluetooth-compatible 8-inch touchscreen in the back. Tesla's new Model Y has a quieter cabin, thanks to acoustic glass all around the vehicle.

There are invisible speakers for a minimalistic aesthetic with maximum audio performance, and improved connectivity offering more range for Phone Key, clearer calls, as well as faster cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity. That's what's new, but the Model Y has everything you love already.

Tesla says that this includes the Model Y being engineered from the ground up for safety, frequent and free over-the-air software updates, with FSD Supervised driving you "almost everywhere". You can use one of the 65,000+ Superchargers across the planet, and enjoy streaming entertainment and gaming inside of your Model Y. You've got up to 320 miles of range, and up to 76 cu ft of cargo space (on the Long Range AWD model).

Tesla's new Model Y pricing:

Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive: $31,490

Long Range All-Wheel Drive: $34,490

Performance All-Wheel Drive: $37,990

Long Range All-Wheel Drive Launch Series: $46,490

Maximum efficiency. Smoother rides. All-new interior.

New on the outside:

Redesigned exterior with improved aerodynamics to unlock better range, performance & longevity

Updated wheels, tires & brakes + retuned suspension for a smoother ride

New on the inside:

Ambient interior lighting, refined materials & ventilated first-row seats

Power folding second-row seats

Bluetooth-compatible 8" touchscreen in the back

Quiet cabin, brought to you by acoustic glass all around

Invisible speakers for a minimalist aesthetic with maximum audio performance

Improved connectivity offers more range for Phone Key, clearer calls & faster cellular + Wi-Fi connectivity

Plus: everything you already love