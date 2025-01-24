All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Electric Vehicles & Cars

Tesla unveils its new Model Y: redesigned exterior, improved aerodynamics, range, power, more

Tesla refreshes its Model Y for 2025: fully-loaded setup with special badging, Full-Self Driving (FSD), and Acceleration Boost starts from $59,990.

Tesla unveils its new Model Y: redesigned exterior, improved aerodynamics, range, power, more
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Tesla's 2025 Model Y features a redesigned exterior for better aerodynamics, updated wheels, and retuned suspension for smoother rides. The interior includes ambient lighting, refined materials, and advanced connectivity. It offers up to 320 miles of range, frequent software updates, and access to 65,000+ Superchargers globally. Pricing starts at $31,490.

Tesla has just unveiled its new Model Y for 2025 with maximum efficiency, smoother rides, and an all-new interior. Check it out:

The new Tesla Model Y features a redesigned exterior with improved aerodynamics that unlocks improved range, performance, and longevity. The company has updated the wheels on the new Model Y, as well as the tires and brakes, with retuned suspension for a smoother ride in the refreshed 2025 Model Y. Tesla is using a single, cross-car lamp that the company says is the first indirect reflective taillight of its kind in the world, and that's just on the outside.

On the inside, we've got new ambient interior lighting, refined materials, and ventilated first-row seats. In the rear, we've got power-folding second-row seats, as well as a Bluetooth-compatible 8-inch touchscreen in the back. Tesla's new Model Y has a quieter cabin, thanks to acoustic glass all around the vehicle.

There are invisible speakers for a minimalistic aesthetic with maximum audio performance, and improved connectivity offering more range for Phone Key, clearer calls, as well as faster cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity. That's what's new, but the Model Y has everything you love already.

Tesla unveils its new Model Y: redesigned exterior, improved aerodynamics, range, power, more 102
3

Tesla says that this includes the Model Y being engineered from the ground up for safety, frequent and free over-the-air software updates, with FSD Supervised driving you "almost everywhere". You can use one of the 65,000+ Superchargers across the planet, and enjoy streaming entertainment and gaming inside of your Model Y. You've got up to 320 miles of range, and up to 76 cu ft of cargo space (on the Long Range AWD model).

Tesla's new Model Y pricing:

  • Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive: $31,490
  • Long Range All-Wheel Drive: $34,490
  • Performance All-Wheel Drive: $37,990
  • Long Range All-Wheel Drive Launch Series: $46,490

Maximum efficiency. Smoother rides. All-new interior.

New on the outside:

  • Redesigned exterior with improved aerodynamics to unlock better range, performance & longevity
  • Updated wheels, tires & brakes + retuned suspension for a smoother ride
Tesla unveils its new Model Y: redesigned exterior, improved aerodynamics, range, power, more 103
3

New on the inside:

  • Ambient interior lighting, refined materials & ventilated first-row seats
  • Power folding second-row seats
  • Bluetooth-compatible 8" touchscreen in the back
  • Quiet cabin, brought to you by acoustic glass all around
  • Invisible speakers for a minimalist aesthetic with maximum audio performance
  • Improved connectivity offers more range for Phone Key, clearer calls & faster cellular + Wi-Fi connectivity

Plus: everything you already love

  • Engineered for safety, from the ground up
  • Frequent & free over-the-air software updates
  • FSD Supervised drives you almost anywhere
  • Access to 65k Superchargers worldwide
  • Ability to stream entertainment & play games
  • Up to 320 mi of range, 76 cu ft of cargo space (Long Range AWD)
Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

