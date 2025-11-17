Chinese crypto-mining manufacturers order next-gen 2nm GAA chips from Samsung Foundry

Samsung Foundry to fab next-gen crypto-mining chips for Chinese crypto mining giants on its new 2nm GAA process node, battling TSMC on the foundry front.

TL;DR: Samsung Foundry has secured MicroBT and Canaan as customers for its advanced 2nm GAA process, producing next-gen crypto mining chips. This marks a significant step in competing with TSMC's 2nm node, with production underway and deliveries expected in late 2026, showcasing Samsung's semiconductor innovation and market growth.

Samsung Foundry has reportedly secured two Chinese cryptocurrency mining equipment manufacturers as customers for its new 2nm GAA process, to make new crypto-mining hardware.

In a new report from Korean media outlet Hankyung, Chinese crypto mining equipment manufacturers -- MicroBT and Canaan -- will reportedly have their new chips fabbed by Samsung Foundry on its new 2nm GAA node. MicroBT and Canaan are the world's second and third largest crypto mining equipment manufacturers, only behind Bitmain which has its new mining chips being fabbed on TSMC's new 2nm node.

Bitmain and Apple were two of TSMC's first customers for its bleeding-edge 2nm node, but its competitors have chosen Samsung Foundry and its new 2nm GAA process node, so this will be a great comparison of performance, yields, efficiency, and more once they all start hitting the market.

Samsung Foundry has already started production for MicroBT's first wave of orders, while Canaan is still planning to put its first silicon into production in early 2026, with deliveries of the new 2nm GAA chips expected in 2H 2026. Both companies have their new 2nm GAA chips being fabbed at Samsung's S3 production line in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.

The orders represent around 10% of Samsung Foundry's total 2nm production capacity, with around 2000 monthly 300mm (12-inch) sheets being produced. It might not sound like a lot, but this is a huge deal as it provides Samsung Foundry with a major opportunity to show off its latest semiconductor process for its huge fight against TSMC.