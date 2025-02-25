AMD's AFMF 2.1 frame generation may arrive with RX 9070 GPUs boasting improved image quality

Rumor has it that the next-gen take on AMD Fluid Motion Frames might arrive with the RX 9070 models in March, but shouldn't be exclusive to these GPUs.

TL;DR: AMD is bringing in a next-gen AFMF, version 2.1, that's expected to launch with its RX 9070 GPUs, benefiting from enhanced image quality while still working with existing GPUs - it won't be tied to just RDNA 4 models. AMD is bringing in a next-gen AFMF, version 2.1, that's expected to launch with its RX 9070 GPUs, benefiting from enhanced image quality while still working with existing GPUs - it won't be tied to just RDNA 4 models.

AMD is busy working on its next iteration of AFMF (AMD Fluid Motion Frames) and it should arrive alongside the RX 9070 graphics cards.

2

AFMF 2.1 should still work with the same graphics cards as the existing version 2.0 (Image Credit: AMD)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

That's the contention of a report from VideoCardz, which observes that AFMF 2.1 is inbound (taking the baton from version 2.0), and it promises to improve the image quality of the tech.

As a quick refresher, AFMF is Team Red's driver-level frame generation, which has the major advantage of not requiring the game developer to code in support. It works with everything (well, most games) via the driver, but at the same time, the weakness is that it upscales the full frame (interface and all the trimmings, which can make UI elements look shoddy).

The good news is that the foundations seemingly remain the same, and AFMF 2.1 will not need any specialized hardware, and won't be tied to RDNA 4 models - it'll work with the same GPUs as the current AFMF 2.0.

When AFMF was first unleashed it was a particularly useful weapon in AMD's graphics card armory, as NVIDIA didn't have an answer to it - but Team Green has since introduced its own take with Smooth Motion tech.

AMD's RX 9070 GPUs are expected to go on sale in early March, so in theory, AFMF 2.1 should be imminent, barring any last-minute delays.

If it polishes up the image quality as promised, this could be another strength of the new RDNA 4 graphics cards, which going by recent leaks, might be a good deal more powerful than the rumor mill has previously predicted.

And that'd be great for consumers, as stronger competition for NVIDIA in the mid-range (to upper-mid-range) of the GPU market has got to be a good thing. Well, depending on how AMD prices its RX 9070 graphics cards, of course, which remains to be seen.

Hopefully, though, we'll get MSRPs announced at AMD's press event later this week, and perhaps the reveal of AFMF 2.1, too.