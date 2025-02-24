All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Lost Soul Aside PC requirements released: 16GB RAM + 80GB SSD minimum, while NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti required for Ultra Ray Tracing preset.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Lost Soul Aside's PC system requirements include a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti for Ultra Ray Tracing.

Lost Soul Aside has had its PC system requirements released, where you'll need an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card to run the game on its Ultra Ray Tracing graphics preset.

Lost Soul Aside on the PC requires GeForce RTX 5070 Ti for Ultra Ray Tracing graphics preset 33
2

In the PC system requirements now on Steam, Lost Soul Aside will need 16GB and 80GB of SSD at a bare minimum with the CPU requirement for the Minimum preset falling into the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5-10400 processors. On the GPU side, you'll need at a minimum, the GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 5500 XT.

The recommended PC system requirements require the same CPU at a minimum, but the GPU requirements increase up to the GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 5700 XT, while the High preset ups the CPU requirements to the AMD Ryzen 7 5700 X or Intel Core i7-11700, while the GPU requirements are far higher: GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 XT.

Lost Soul Aside with the High (with Ray Tracing) preset, the CPU requirement increases against to the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X or Intel Core i7-13700K processors, while the sole GPU recommendation sits with NVIDIA's just-released-and-possibly-missing-ROPs GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card.

As for the PC features, here's what you can expect from Lost Soul Aside:

  • Optimized 4K graphics: Explore majestically vibrant vistas with customisable graphical quality options and unlocked framerates, with support for performance boosting technologies.
  • Ray tracing: Discover unparalleled visual realism with lifelike shadows, physically-accurate reflections, and high-fidelity lighting effects through advanced ray tracing technology.
  • DualSense® controller support: Experience powerful abilities and the impact of battle through adaptive triggers and haptic feedback of the PlayStation® DualSense controller on a wired USB connection.
  • High Dynamic Range display: Enjoy richer colours, vivid brightness levels, and deeper contrast for intricately detailed, ultra-realistic visuals on HDR-compatible gaming monitors.

Lost Soul Aside releases onto the PC and PlayStation 5 on May 30.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

