Rumors suggest NVIDIA's RTX 5070 Ti GPU might be just as tricky to buy as the RTX 5080 and 5090

More pain for would-be graphics card upgraders? That's what the latest rumors hint at, as the RTX 5070 Ti is sounding very shaky for supply levels.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's RTX 5070 Ti might have limited stock at launch, and according to the latest rumors, the situation could be as shaky as what we've suffered with the RTX 5080 and 5090 so far. That backs up chatter elsewhere on the grapevine, and what are steep looking pre-release prices at retailers in the US and elsewhere.

The release of NVIDIA's RTX 5070 Ti is almost upon us, and for those who were hoping against hope that the GPU might not be low on stock with the initial launch - well, we don't have good news here.

The latest rumors on how healthy supply might be - or indeed won't be - were picked up by VideoCardz, including the post you see above on X.

That's a claim from Winterherz that they've spoken to Alternate, a large retailer in Germany (viewed as second only to MindFactory by some), and the outlet suggests that the stock level of the RTX 5070 Ti will be around the same as that seen with the RTX 5080 and 5090.

Not good news - though take that source with more than the usual amount of seasoning - but on top of that, we're also fed some apparent info from Channel Gate (in China).

The contention here is that distribution for the initial RTX 5070 Ti is poor, and that retailers can at best expect to receive 10 to 20 units to sell at launch - maybe only a few boards in some cases (ouch).

The further rumor is that those graphics cards will be pricey, too, which would be no surprise if supply is as thin as it sounds here. We're apparently looking at 7,000 to 8,000 yuan, which converts to around about the $1,000 mark or slightly over (bearing in mind the MSRP for the RTX 5070 Ti is $750 in the US).

That more or less aligns with US pricing thus far ($900+) and indeed European pricing paints an even more pessimistic picture.

As ever, these are just rumors, but given what's happened so far with NVIDIA's new Blackwell GPUs, they make for believable enough pieces of speculation. At this point, we'd be quite (pleasantly) surprised if we were somehow treated to solid stock levels of the various RTX 5070 models.