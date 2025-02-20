INNO3D GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3 Review - Compact, Powerful, and Ready for 4K

Introduction

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is here, and based on the specs and what we've seen so far from the GeForce RTX 5080 and even the new flagship GeForce RTX 5090, we weren't expecting the performance to hit the sort of heights that it does. Expected is probably the wrong word; the truth is that we tempered our expectations for MSRP models like the fantastic SFF-Ready INNO3D GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3 reviewed here. Based on what we saw with the GeForce RTX 5080, our thoughts on reviewing the latest GeForce RTX 50 Series and RTX Blackwell GPU was that its true potential could be found in overclocking.

A quick look at the INNO3D GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3

Stay tuned for our full reviews that will dive into this side of the GPU on a couple of GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC models we have, but in the meantime, let's go through what makes this the most exciting release in the RTX Blackwell line-up to date. The MSRP of the INNO3D GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3 is $749, which is not only cheaper than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER refresh we got in 2024 but offers GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER levels of performance in 1440p and 4K. And that includes games with or without ray-tracing. Now, the reality is that the GeForce RTX 50 Series launch has been plagued with shortages, price increases, and demand outstripping supply. Fingers crossed that we see a few GeForce RTX 5070 Ti models stick to the MSRP, as this price point makes the GPU's overall performance all the more impressive.

Having a 70 Ti class GPU that matches the performance of the previous generation's 80 class offering is not groundbreaking. However, the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER (another excellent enthusiast-class GPU from 2024) features 14% more CUDA Cores, Tensor Cores, and RT Cores than the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, and for the first time that we can recall a new GeForce RTX generation has arrived without a notable process node shrink - with the RTX 50 Series built on a similar custom TSMC 4N process as the RTX 40 Series.

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti matching RTX 4080 SUPER performance shines a light on the RTX Blackwell architecture and how it brings much more to the table than a renewed focus on Neural Rendering and advanced AI-powered technologies like DLSS. This is not a 'GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Ti SUPER,' or however the meme goes. When it comes to straight-up 4K gaming with and without ray-tracing, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3 is 29% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti (an OC model, no less) and 19% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER.

It's within 14% of the GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition, and for $749, you can play games like Cyberpunk 2077, Alan Wake 2, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with cutting-edge Full Ray Tracing or Path Tracing with DLSS and Frame Generation. It's a new level of performance for this pricing tier, triple-digit 1440p and 4K gaming that pushes visual fidelity to new heights while offering blisteringly fast competitive action without having to lower graphics settings in titles like Counter-Strike 2.

RTX Blackwell - NVIDIA's Gaming Architecture for the AI Era

Below is a summary of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series and RTX Blackwell architecture, applicable to all models.

NVIDIA describes 'Neural Rendering,' which includes all previous versions of DLSS and the brand-new DLSS 4, as the 'next era for computer graphics.' They're not alone; the Lead System Architect for the PlayStation 5 Pro console, Mark Cerny, recently said that ray-tracing is the future of games and that AI will play an integral role in making that happen. DOOM: The Dark Ages developer id Software shared a similar sentiment, adding that the arrival of DLSS was an 'inflection point' for PC game visuals and performance and on par with the arrival of dedicated GPUs and programmable shaders.

With the arrival of the Blackwell generation and the GeForce RTX 50 Series, AI is now being used to accelerate programmable shaders with the brand-new RTX Neural Shaders. Yes, these are actual neural networks that use live game data, and the power of Tensor Cores to do everything from compress textures, render lifelike materials with a level of detail impossible to match using traditional rendering methods, and even use AI to partially trace rays and then infer "an infinite amount of rays and bounces for a more accurate representation of indirect lighting in the game scene."

RTX Mega Geometry is incredible in its own right; it essentially increases a scene's geometry detail and complexity (triangles or polygons) by up to 100x. 100 times the detail, it's hard to wrap your head around - but the added benefit in a game like Alan Wake 2 is dramatically improving the performance of the game's Full Ray Tracing or Path Tracing mode. With DLSS 4 and RTX Neural Shaders, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series and RTX Blackwell architecture (which includes the same AI optimizations as data center Blackwell) can be viewed as the turning point for PC gaming - the moment when AI becomes integral to everything from designing a game to programming and then finally rendering it on a 4K display to play.

DLSS 4 includes more goodies than NVIDIA's highly touted new Multi Frame Generation technology, but let's start there. DLSS 3's version of Frame Generation has evolved with DLSS 4, powered by Blackwell hardware and software, and an innovative use of AI to generate frames 40% faster while using 30% less VRAM. Switching to a new model also means that Frame Generation and Multi-Frame Generation could soon come to GeForce RTX 20, 30, and RTX 40 Series owners. DLSS 4 benefits all GeForce RTX gamers.

With the 5th Generation of Tensor Cores in the GeForce RTX 50 Series delivering 2.5X more AI performance, NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs can execute five complex AI models - covering Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and Multi Frame Generation in a couple of milliseconds. Part of the reason it happens so quickly is the addition of hardware Flip Metering, which shifts frame pacing to the Blackwell display engine - the result is frame rates of up to 4K 240 FPS and higher without stuttering issues. With up to 15 of every 16 pixels generated by AI, the result is up to 8X the performance when compared to native rendering or rasterized performance.

DLSS Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction are also switching to a new 'Transformer' model, with over double the parameters and four times the compute requirement. This is one of the most exciting aspects of the GeForce RTX 50 Series, as it pushes DLSS into a new realm of image quality and performance. The best part is that it will work on all GeForce RTX GPUs; however, there will be a performance hit compared to running it on an RTX 50 Series GPU. Already available in games, DLSS 4's Transformer model is another DLSS 2.0-like moment for the technology, and the results speak for themselves.

Even better, DLSS 4 is integrated into the NVIDIA App with a new 'DLSS Override' feature that allows users to experience the latest tech without waiting for a path or game update. DLSS 4 is built to be backward compatible, with 75 games and apps supported (so far).

It doesn't stop there, as the new AI Management Processor (AMP) allows AI models to share the GPU with graphics workloads. As a result, expect to see digital humans in games alongside AI assistants like NVIDIA's Project G-Assist becoming more prevalent in the coming years. This filters down to the creator side, with AI assistants for streamers, who will also benefit from the GeForce RTX 50 Series' expanded creator features.

RTX Blackwell introduces 4:2:2 chroma-sampled video encoding and decoding. The ninth-generation NVENC encoder also improves AV1 and HEVC quality. RTX Blackwell is a game changer for creators and editors, especially with the new low-voltage and cutting-edge GDDR7 memory that dramatically improves memory bandwidth and speed.

Specs and Test System

Specifications

Here's a look at the specs for the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti compared to the previous generation's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, as well as the GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 4080.

GPU Specs GeForce RTX 5080 GeForce RTX 4080 GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Architecture Blackwell Ada Lovelace Blackwell Ada Lovelace Ada Lovelace Process TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N CUDA Cores 10752 9728 8960 8448 7680 Tensor Cores (AI) 336 (5th Gen) 304 (4th Gen) 280 (5th Gen) 264 (4th Gen) 240 (4th Gen) AI TOPS 1801 780 1406 706 641 Ray Tracing Cores 84 (4th Gen) 76 (3rd Gen) 70 (4th Gen) 66 (3rd Gen) 60 (3rd Gen) GPU Boost Clock 2617 MHz 2505 MHz 2452 MHz 2610 MHz 2610 MHz Memory 16GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR6X 16GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR6X 12GB GDDR6X Memory Interface 256 Bit 256 Bit 256 Bit 256 Bit 192 Bit Bandwidth 960 GB/sec 717 GB/sec 896 GB/sec 672 GB/sec 504 GB/sec TGP 360W 320W 300W 285W 285W

As mentioned in the introduction, the GeForce RTX 50 Series is built using a similar custom TSMC 4N process used for the GeForce RTX 40 Series. This means that the RTX Blackwell generation misses the efficiency gains you get from switching to a more advanced and smaller node. The power draw is higher, and on paper, at least, the specs paint the picture of a more modest improvement to raw performance. The flip side is that several architectural improvements have been made to make the most of NVIDIA's groundbreaking new RTX Neural Shaders and DLSS 4 technologies.

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is an exciting release because it potentially points to more gains in the mid-range and low-end than on the high-end - as seen with the GeForce RTX 5080. With only 16% more CUDA Cores, Tensor Cores, and RT Cores than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and just 6% more than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER - this translates to around 30% more performance for the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti compared to the RTX 4070 Ti and 19% more performance when compared to the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER. And like the GeForce RTX 5080, there's more overclocking headroom than the RTX 40 Series.

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti also includes fast GDDR7 memory, like the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090, which improves memory bandwidth by around 33% compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER. It's also a PCIe Gen5 card with a brand-new display engine to support the arrival of DisplayPort 2.1. The latest generation of Tensor Cores not only powers the latest DLSS 4 'Transformer' model for Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction, but the addition of FP4 means that the raw AI TOPS is double that of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. Plus, enhanced video encoders and decoders level up the creator side of GeForce RTX for content creators.

The INNO3D GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3 model reviewed here is a reference design, so the boost clock speed is 2452 MHz out of the box, which is the setting we used for all of our 1440p and 4K benchmarks.

Item Details GPU GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU Codename GB203 Model INNO3D GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3 Interface PCI Express Gen 5 SMs 70 CUDA Cores 8960 Tensor Cores (AI) 1406 AI TOPS (5th Gen) Ray Tracing Cores 133 TFLOPS (4th Gen) Boost Clock Speed 2452 MHz Memory 16GB GDDR7 Memory Interface 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 896 GB/sec L2 Cache Size 65536 KB TGP 300W Display 3 x DisplayPort 2.1b with UHBR20, 1 x HDMI 2.1b Display Output Up to 4K 12-bit HDR at 480Hz, Up to 8K 12-bit HDR at 165Hz Power Input 16-pin PCIe (2 x 8-pin to 1 x 16-pin adaptor included) Dimensions 300 x 116 x 41 mm Weight 1077 grams

Kosta's Test System

Item Details Motherboard ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7950X GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition Display MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED 4K 240 Hz Cooler ASUS ROG RYUO III 360 ARGB RAM 32GB DDR5-6000 Corsair DOMINATOR TITANIUM RGB SSD Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB Power Supply ASUS TUF Gaming 1000W Gold Case Corsair 5000D AIRFLOW Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX PC Case OS Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Physical Design and Cooling

The INNO3D GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3 is virtually identical to the INNO3D GeForce RTX 5080 X3 we recently reviewed. Its small, compact, two-slot thick form factor is perfect for SFF builds, and its lightweight and robust build makes it extremely impressive. It's about half the size and weight of most chunky modern-day GPUs, and with no RGB and a stylish industrial two-tone metallic look, it's the sort of card that is all about business - and business is good when you can hit 4K 100 FPS with DLSS.

As a compact car, the three 88mm fans are smaller than those in larger triple-fan models. However, there's enough thermal headroom that the fans will stop when you're not gaming, and when they do kick in, the low-noise design means you probably won't even hear them half the time. The cooling and design are more than enough to handle the 300W-rated GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, with the full metal backplate including generous venting for heat dissipation and the nickel-plated composite heat pipes effectively cooling the GPU and VRAM.

We've been a fan of INNO3D's X3 and X2 designs for a while now, as they offer PC gamers a clean, minimal, and SFF-Ready option that not only represents some of the most affordable GeForce RTX models out there but also the peace of mind that you're getting superb performance and rock-solid reliability. Again, our one criticism comes from the evident paper stickers on the fans with the 'INNO3D' logo - a minor complaint for an otherwise fantastically compact GPU.

The Games and Tests

PC gaming not only covers a wide range of genres and styles, from indie games with simple 2D graphics to massive 3D worlds lit by cutting-edge real-time ray tracing technology. With that, the needs and requirements of each gamer vary. High refresh rates and latency reduction become more important than flashy visuals or playing at the highest resolution possible for those who live and breathe fast-paced competitive games. For those who want to live in a cinematic world and become a key player in an expansive narrative, ray-tracing, and high-fidelity visuals are a stepping stone toward immersion.

Our chosen benchmarks cover various games, engines, APIs, and technologies. For the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, all tests are run at 4K and 1440p and include results for performance-boosting Super Resolution technologies like NVIDIA DLSS 4 - including Frame Generation and the new Multi Frame Generation. In many ways, DLSS numbers are more important in 2025 than native rendering - a title with ray tracing isn't meant to be played without Super Resolution. Also, DLSS technologies like Ray Reconstruction and the new RTX Mega Geometry dramatically improve visual fidelity and detail compared to native rendering. However, our benchmark results are still sorted using 'raw performance' or native rendering.

Here's the breakdown of games, settings, and what's being tested.

Games and Settings Benchmarked

Game Details Black Myth: Wukong A high-impact Unreal Engine 5 test showcasing a detailed cinematic world. The in-game benchmark tool with the 'Very High' fidelity setting without ray-tracing and with DLSS and FSR. Cyberpunk 2077 Competitive multiplayer FPS test with DLSS and FSR. The in-game multiplayer benchmark tool is used with 'Ultra' quality settings. Counter-Strike 2 Competitive multiplayer FPS test running on Valve's Source 2 engine. A stress test mod map is used to showcase CS2 at its most demanding. Cyberpunk 2077 Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used with 'Ultra' quality settings without ray-tracing. Cyberpunk 2077 (RT) Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used with the demanding 'Ray Tracing Ultra' quality setting. DOOM Eternal (RT) Fast-paced single-player FPS gaming running on the id Tech and Vulkan with DLSS. The Mars Core campaign mission is used to benchmark. Dragon Age: The Veilguard (RT) Cinematic RPG from veteran studio BioWare, benchmarking the action-packed introduction sequence with Ultra quality settings including ray-tracing with DLSS and FSR. F1 24 (RT) Racing game with hardware-intensive in-race ray-traced visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used, with 'Ultra High' quality settings on a single lap of the Bahrain track. Hogwarts Legacy (RT) Cinematic open-world game set in the iconic Harry Potter universe. The halls and rooms of Hogwarts used to benchmark, with 'Ultra' quality settings, ray-tracing, DLSS and FSR. Horizon Forbidden West Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The opening section is tested using the 'Very High' quality setting. Marvel Rivals Multiplayer hero shooter set in the Marvel universe, in-game Practise Range map used to benchmark with 'Ultra' quality settings, DLSS and FSR. Resident Evil 4 (RT) Capcom's visually impressive remake, Chapter 1 - The Village used to benchmark with 'Max' settings. Total War: Warhammer III Action-packed real-time strategy with hundreds of on-screen characters. The in-game 'Battle' benchmark tool is used with the 'Ultra' quality setting. Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Cinematic third-person action game with impressive visuals. Opening mission tested using 'Ultra' quality setting with DLSS and FSR.

Path Tracing Games and Settings Benchmarked

Game Details Alan Wake 2 Full Path Tracing tested in 4K using the new 'Ultra' setting with DLSS 4, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation. Bright Falls town used to test. Black Myth: Wukong A high-impact Unreal Engine 5 test with DLSS 'Performance' and Frame Generation. The in-game benchmark tool with the 'Very High' setting and 'Full Ray Tracing.' Cyberpunk 2077 In-game benchmark tool used with the demanding 'RT Overdrive' or full Path Tracing mode, with DLSS 4 Performance, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Full Ray Tracing tested in this stunning first-person cinematic game, Marshall College walkthrough used to test with DLSS Performance and Frame Generation. Star Wars Outlaws Open-world Star Wars game with cutting-edge ray-traced visuals and DLSS 4 technologies tested, including Multi Frame Generation on Toshara.

Gaming Performance Analysis

Average Gaming Performance - 4K Results

Our suite of games that we test covers a wide range of genres, with and without ray-tracing, and seeing the INNO3D GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3 deliver an average result that makes it 29% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is impressive. This figure drops to 19% when looking at the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER refresh, but it's still remarkable. As you can see in the chart above, the 4K gaming performance is on par with the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER - which makes it one of the most capable 4K gaming cards on the market. It's 9.6% faster than AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX, a card that excels at this resolution (as long as there's minimal RT involved).

DLSS is the secret ingredient here, the technology that takes the 80 FPS average and pushes it to 100 FPS. All of our benchmarks use the 'Quality' setting at this resolution; however, with the new DLSS 4 'Transformer' model for Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction, dropping this to 'Balanced' not only adds another level of performance but you've still got image quality on par or better than native rendering. However, the arrival of DLSS 4 and the new AI models for upscaling work on all GeForce RTX GPUs has made it run faster on the new GeForce RTX 50 Series. Either way, it's reason enough to choose GeForce over anything else. It puts pressure on AMD to deliver with its new FSR 4 technology that is set to debut alongside the Radeon RX 9070 XT - which will be the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti's direct competitor.

The gen-on-gen performance uplift varies from title to title; Dragon Age: The Veilguard runs 33% faster on the INNO3D GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3 compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, while Black Myth: Wukong only runs 22% faster in 4K. Comparing performance to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is an excellent baseline for the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti; however, as most people don't upgrade or buy a new rig every two years, we also re-tested the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti in preparation for the RTX 5070 Ti's arrival. Regarding 4K gaming, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3 is 105% faster than the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition. It's also 60% faster than the GeForce RTX 3080, a card that is still great for PC gaming.

Average Gaming Performance - 1440p Results

The INNO3D GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3 excels when it comes to 1440p gaming, which makes it an excellent option for pairing with a high refresh-rate QHD display or an ultrawide monitor with a resolution that sits somewhere between 1440p and 4K. However, at this resolution, you do run into bottlenecks or system limitations with games like Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 running virtually the same, no matter if you've got a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5080, or even RTX 5090. Even at 1440p, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3's performance is virtually identical to the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER's performance.

Dropping the resolution to 1440p also means dropping the gen-on-gen gains. Here, the new RTX 5070 Ti is 18% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and 14% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER. However, if you're looking for pure performance for competitive gaming, this is the resolution where the INNO3D GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3 shines - delivering 312 FPS in Counter-Strike 2 and 115 FPS in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Call of Duty is still a game where Radeon outperforms GeForce by a noticeable margin, so this 115 FPS figure trails the Radeon RX 7900 XT.

Benchmarks - 3DMark Synthetic Tests

3DMark offers a suite of synthetic benchmarks built to test GPUs in various scenarios. 3DMark Steel Nomad is a cutting-edge DirectX 12 benchmark with newer, modern rendering techniques designed to push GPUs to their limit. The 'Light' version tests at 1440p, while the main Steel Nomad benchmark tests pure native 4K rendering. Port Royal is a benchmark focusing exclusively on real-time ray tracing for lighting effects like reflections, shadows, and more.

3DMark's new Steel Nomad benchmarks are the official Tim Spy replacement tests for the popular benchmarking tool, and the INNO3D GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3's results closely match what we see in-game. Looking at both the 1440p Steel Nomad Light and 4K Steel Nomad benchmarks, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3 is around 28% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, 18% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and 90% faster than the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. These tests also deliver scores that sit close to the GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 SUPER - which is where performance sits for the most part when gaming at these resolutions.

The ray-tracing Port Royal benchmark results are a little more interesting in that they paint a picture of the INNO3D GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3 shipping with ray-tracing capabilities that surpass the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER - but this isn't the case in all titles. In titles with heavy ray tracing, we found that the RTX 4080 SUPER slightly edges out the new INNO3D GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3 - and not the other way around. Either way, the GPU is fantastic for those who want to immerse themselves in environments with cutting-edge cinematic visuals.

Benchmarks - 4K Gaming

Benchmarks - 1440p Gaming

DLSS 4, Frame Generation, and the new Multi-Frame Generation

DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation are impressive bits of technology, thanks mainly to the overall improvements to performance and latency on the Frame Generation side and the new 'Transformer' model for Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction. We used the DLSS 'Quality' mode preset for these benchmarks, often delivering better-than-native image quality.

Although all of the charts you've seen so far have sorted performance by the average native FPS number, the DLSS numbers you see are the most relevant for actual real-world gaming. With DLSS 4, there isn't a single title where you wouldn't enable Super Resolution to boost performance, and it's one of the reasons why we have high refresh-rate displays in the first place. This brings us to Multi Frame Generation, a technology tailor-made for 1440p or 4K displays with a 200+ Hz refresh rate. Each additional AI-generated frame adds minimal latency to the overall experience.

After testing Multi Frame Generation for several weeks, we've grown to love what it brings to titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Dragon Age, and others. However, a few ingredients need to be thrown into the DLSS pot to get the best results. Before turning it on, you'll want performance of at least 60 FPS, preferably 80 FPS. Secondly, the effect is most seamless in single-player titles without a constant fast-moving camera. Otherwise, you will pick up on the off artifact here or there. Ultimately, it's a trade-off, but Frame Generation is a fantastic bit of technology that opens the door to Full Ray Tracing with smoothness and responsiveness that would be impossible to achieve otherwise.

Path Tracing Performance - 1440p

Path Tracing, or Full Ray Tracing, arrived with the GeForce RTX 40 Series and DLSS 3 and is leveling up with the GeForce RTX 50 Series and DLSS 4. It's only possible thanks to AI technologies like DLSS Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and RTX Neural Shader technology like RTX Mega Geometry. It's designed specifically for these technologies, and we're only including native or rasterized performance to highlight just how intensive it is on a GPU as powerful as the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. In fact, outside of the massive increase in performance, these games also look notably worse without DLSS 4.

Even though performance is on par with the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, we decided to benchmark the INNO3D GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3's Path Tracing capabilities at 1440p as it's a level of cutting-edge detail that needs Frame Generation to deliver a playable experience, even on a GeForce RTX 5090. Alan Wake 2 is the perfect showcase for the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti's capabilities in this regard. It supports DLSS 4 and incorporates the brand-new RTX Mega Geometry technology to boost performance. With Multi Frame Generation, you can play the game at a smooth and responsive 200 FPS with some of the most technically impressive visuals ever seen in a game.

Star Wars: Outlaws is another DLSS 4 showcase. Its use of Ray Reconstruction means that running the game natively not only runs at a console-like 30 FPS but also looks dramatically worse. The surfaces and reflections all look a little fuzzy. Turn on DLSS Super Resolution, and the frame rate not only doubles to 63 FPS, but the image quality and lighting detail feel like going from watching a heavily compressed YouTube video to a crisp Blu-ray. By the time this review goes live, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will have gotten its big DLSS 4 update, further improving the performance and image quality of one of the best-performing 'Full Ray Tracing' games currently available.

Temperature and Power Efficiency

Traditionally, when it came to a compact and powerful GPU, sacrificing size meant that cooling performance suffered - and worse, the fans had to work overtime to keep up. Thankfully, this is not the case with the INNO3D GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3, as this is a GPU that stays quiet and cool, even when gaming in 4K.

Final Thoughts

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is the most impressive release in the RTX Blackwell line-up so far - and for several reasons. Most importantly, it brings a new level of performance to this tier of GeForce GPU, which is capable of running the most cutting-edge titles today with Full Ray Tracing and detail settings cranked all the way. It's a card that also benefits from the new and improved DLSS 4, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation to deliver fantastic 4K gaming performance. But even regarding raw performance, you're looking at a GPU that is as fast as the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER refresh from 2024 - and it's 25% cheaper when looking at launch pricing.

The INNO3D GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3, which has an MSRP of $749, is also SFF-Ready - making it perfect for small builds or compact PCs that can slide into a home theater setup following a console like the PS5. This design we love to see: a clean and stylishly minimal look that is all about efficiency over going all out with cooling. And with the excellent thermal performance, there is room to overclock. However, you might not be able to push it as far as some of the premium models. Based on the GeForce RTX 5080's excellent overclocking capabilities - all we can say is, stay tuned to learn more about this side of the GPU as we dig deeper into some of the more premium options coming to market.

Based on this level of performance, we fully expect that the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti will sell out on day one, especially for more affordable models like the INNO3D GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3. Right now, it has no competition other than itself, but that will change in the coming weeks once AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT arrives. At the time of the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti's launch (and this review going live), nothing official is known about the 9070 XT's performance, so all we can say is that it will not only need to compete when it comes to RTX 4080 SUPER levels of raw performance but it will also need to offer a viable alternative to the game-changing DLSS 4, while also coming in cheaper than $749. It's a lot, even without knowing the complete RDNA 4 picture - the INNO3D GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3 is a brilliant GPU and worth picking up.