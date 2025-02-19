MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X Review - The GPU to Get (if the price is right)

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti has arrived, and it's the most impressive RTX 50 Series debut so far - from 4K gaming to getting the most out of DLSS 4.

Introduction

The RTX Blackwell story is all about hardware, software, and AI coming together to enhance the performance of PC games, improve image quality, and open the door to new rendering techniques that will shape the future of gaming. And it's something that we can see today thanks to titles like Alan Wake 2 from Remedy. Here's a game that supports DLSS 4's impressive new Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction 'Transformer' AI model and the RTX 50 Series-exclusive Multi Frame Generation technology for boosting performance and motion clarity. The real eye-opener is how it uses NVIDIA's new RTX Mega Geometry technology for rendering complex ray-traced or path-traced scenes.

A quick look at the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X

The general idea is that RTX Mega Geometry solves one of the big problems with complex and detailed path-traced environments by massively reducing the CPU overhead and VRAM requirement. For Remedy, it not only improves performance in one of the most demanding PC games ever released by up to 15%, but it also allows them to add even more ray-traced detail into the game's incredibly atmospheric environments. With the arrival of the GeForce RTX 50 Series, a new 'Ultra' path tracing mode has been added to Alan Wake 2 that requires DLSS and its AI upscaling and AI-powered denoisers to work. And it looks stunning running on the new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti.

This is just one small part of what makes the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti an impressive GPU. It delivers 4K gaming performance on par with the GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 SUPER across various titles, including games with ray-tracing or path-tracing. In MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X OC form, it's also quiet and compact, which makes it the most impressive GeForce RTX 50 Series release so far.

The fact that the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is a capable path-tracing GPU and a card that benefits from DLSS 4 technologies like the new Transformer model Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, Frame Generation, and the all-new Multi Frame Generation is often more impressive than seeing the same technology run on more powerful hardware like the GeForce RTX 5080 or GeForce RTX 5090. There's just something about being able to do more with less.

In titles like Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Indiana Jones, and the Great Circle, you can expect some of the most incredibly detailed and immersive visuals ever rendered in real-time, with fast triple-digit performance and smooth and responsive controls. For the $749 price point, it's a game changer. A price point lower than the RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER's $799 launch price. This is assuming you'll be able to pick up a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti for $749 or a price close to it.

To add more context, the 4K gaming performance is 28% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and 18% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER refresh from 2024. For those looking to upgrade from the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, the performance improvement is akin to playing games in 2D on the Super Nintendo one day and then jumping on the PlayStation 2 the next. The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is still a capable 1440p card, so when the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X delivers performance that is 74% faster on average - you're looking at one of the fastest GPUs on the planet.

RTX Blackwell - NVIDIA's Gaming Architecture for the AI Era

Below is a summary of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series and RTX Blackwell architecture, applicable to all models.

NVIDIA describes 'Neural Rendering,' which includes all previous versions of DLSS and the brand-new DLSS 4, as the 'next era for computer graphics.' They're not alone; the Lead System Architect for the PlayStation 5 Pro console, Mark Cerny, recently said that ray-tracing is the future of games and that AI will play an integral role in making that happen. DOOM: The Dark Ages developer id Software shared a similar sentiment, adding that the arrival of DLSS was an 'inflection point' for PC game visuals and performance and on par with the arrival of dedicated GPUs and programmable shaders.

With the arrival of the Blackwell generation and the GeForce RTX 50 Series, AI is now being used to accelerate programmable shaders with the brand-new RTX Neural Shaders. Yes, these are actual neural networks that use live game data, and the power of Tensor Cores to do everything from compress textures, render lifelike materials with a level of detail impossible to match using traditional rendering methods, and even use AI to partially trace rays and then infer "an infinite amount

of rays and bounces for a more accurate representation of indirect lighting in the game scene."

RTX Mega Geometry is incredible in its own right; it essentially increases a scene's geometry detail and complexity (triangles or polygons) by up to 100x. 100 times the detail, it's hard to wrap your head around - but the added benefit in a game like Alan Wake 2 is dramatically improving the performance of the game's Full Ray Tracing or Path Tracing mode. With DLSS 4 and RTX Neural Shaders, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series and RTX Blackwell architecture (which includes the same AI optimizations as data center Blackwell) can be viewed as the turning point for PC gaming - the moment when AI becomes integral to everything from designing a game to programming and then finally rendering it on a 4K display to play.

DLSS 4 includes more goodies than NVIDIA's highly touted new Multi Frame Generation technology, but let's start there. DLSS 3's version of Frame Generation has evolved with DLSS 4, powered by Blackwell hardware and software, and an innovative use of AI to generate frames 40% faster while using 30% less VRAM. Switching to a new model also means that Frame Generation and Multi-Frame Generation could soon come to GeForce RTX 20, 30, and RTX 40 Series owners. DLSS 4 benefits all GeForce RTX gamers.

With the 5th Generation of Tensor Cores in the GeForce RTX 50 Series delivering 2.5X more AI performance, NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs can execute five complex AI models - covering Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and Multi Frame Generation in a couple of milliseconds. Part of the reason it happens so quickly is the addition of hardware Flip Metering, which shifts frame pacing to the Blackwell display engine - the result is frame rates of up to 4K 240 FPS and higher without stuttering issues. With up to 15 of every 16 pixels generated by AI, the result is up to 8X the performance when compared to native rendering or rasterized performance.

DLSS Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction are also switching to a new 'Transformer' model, with over double the parameters and four times the compute requirement. This is one of the most exciting aspects of the GeForce RTX 50 Series, as it pushes DLSS into a new realm of image quality and performance. The best part is that it will work on all GeForce RTX GPUs; however, there will be a performance hit compared to running it on an RTX 50 Series GPU. Already available in games, DLSS 4's Transformer model is another DLSS 2.0-like moment for the technology, and the results speak for themselves.

Even better, DLSS 4 is integrated into the NVIDIA App with a new 'DLSS Override' feature that allows users to experience the latest tech without waiting for a path or game update. DLSS 4 is built to be backward compatible, with 75 games and apps supported (so far).

It doesn't stop there, as the new AI Management Processor (AMP) allows AI models to share the GPU with graphics workloads. As a result, expect to see digital humans in games alongside AI assistants like NVIDIA's Project G-Assist becoming more prevalent in the coming years. This filters down to the creator side, with AI assistants for streamers, who will also benefit from the GeForce RTX 50 Series' expanded creator features.

RTX Blackwell introduces 4:2:2 chroma-sampled video encoding and decoding. The ninth-generation NVENC encoder also improves AV1 and HEVC quality. RTX Blackwell is a game changer for creators and editors, especially with the new low-voltage and cutting-edge GDDR7 memory that dramatically improves memory bandwidth and speed.

Specs and Test System

Specifications

Here's a look at the specs for the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti compared to the previous generation's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, as well as the GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 4080.

GPU Specs GeForce RTX 5080 GeForce RTX 4080 GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Architecture Blackwell Ada Lovelace Blackwell Ada Lovelace Ada Lovelace Process TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N CUDA Cores 10752 9728 8960 8448 7680 Tensor Cores (AI) 336 (5th Gen) 304 (4th Gen) 280 (5th Gen) 264 (4th Gen) 240 (4th Gen) AI TOPS 1801 780 1406 706 641 Ray Tracing Cores 84 (4th Gen) 76 (3rd Gen) 70 (4th Gen) 66 (3rd Gen) 60 (3rd Gen) GPU Boost Clock 2617 MHz 2505 MHz 2452 MHz 2610 MHz 2610 MHz Memory 16GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR6X 16GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR6X 12GB GDDR6X Memory Interface 256 Bit 256 Bit 256 Bit 256 Bit 192 Bit Bandwidth 960 GB/sec 717 GB/sec 896 GB/sec 672 GB/sec 504 GB/sec TGP 360W 320W 300W 285W 285W

With the GeForce RTX 50 Series, we have a GPU generation from NVIDIA that hasn't seen a massive change or advancement in the process or node - the GeForce RTX 50 Series uses the same or similar custom TSMC 4N process as the GeForce RTX 40 Series. Based on the performance and specs that we saw with the GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080, many believed that the RTX Blackwell was essentially identical to Ada Lovelace in that the performance uplift seemingly lined up with the increase in things like CUDA Core counts, clock speeds, and overall power draw.

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti proves there's much more going on with the GeForce RTX 50 Series than more numbers and power. RTX Blackwell includes several architectural improvements over Ada, including optimizations for the new era of Neural Rendering and the latest generation of AI Tensor Cores and RT Cores for ray tracing. So even though you're looking at only 16% more CUDA Cores, Tensor Cores, and RT Cores than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti from 2023 and just 6% more than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER from 2024 - the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti can deliver up to 30% faster performance in 4K than the RTX 4070 Ti and up to 20% faster performance than the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER.

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti's memory configuration represents a significant upgrade over the previous generation. Even though the 16GB of VRAM capacity is the same as the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, the shift to faster GDDR7 memory means you've got 33% more memory bandwidth - which could be one of the key reasons why we're seeing a significant performance uplift. Plus, with native FP4 support, the raw AI performance of the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is double that of the previous generation, making this a highly sought-after GPU for AI developers and enthusiasts.

Interestingly, the reference specs for the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti see lower boost clock speeds than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and SUPER variant. However, like the GeForce RTX 5080, there's a lot of overclocking headroom to push performance beyond the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER - which bodes well for OC models. All benchmarks in this review were carried out using out-of-the-box settings.

Finally, like its beefier siblings, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti includes DisplayPort 2.1 support thanks to the brand-new display engine, which can handle 4K 12-bit HDR at 480Hz. Something entirely possible thanks to Multi Frame Generation, even though there aren't 4K 480 Hz displays readily available.

Item Details GPU GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU Codename GB203 Model MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16G VENTUS 3X OC Interface PCI Express Gen 5 SMs 70 CUDA Cores 8960 Tensor Cores (AI) 1406 AI TOPS (5th Gen) Ray Tracing Cores 133 TFLOPS (4th Gen) Boost Clock Speed 2497 MHz (MSI Center), 2482 MHz (Boost) Memory 16GB GDDR7 Memory Interface 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 896 GB/sec L2 Cache Size 65536 KB TGP 300W Display 3 x DisplayPort 2.1b with UHBR20, 1 x HDMI 2.1b Display Output Up to 4K 12-bit HDR at 480Hz, Up to 8K 12-bit HDR at 165Hz Power Input 16-pin PCIe (2 x 8-pin to 1 x 16-pin adaptor included) Dimensions 303 x 121 x 49 mm Weight 1073 grams

Kosta's Test System

Item Details Motherboard ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7950X GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition Display MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED 4K 240 Hz Cooler ASUS ROG RYUO III 360 ARGB RAM 32GB DDR5-6000 Corsair DOMINATOR TITANIUM RGB SSD Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB Power Supply ASUS TUF Gaming 1000W Gold Case Corsair 5000D AIRFLOW Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX PC Case OS Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Physical Design and Cooling

With the arrival of the GeForce RTX 50 Series, MSI has introduced brand-new premium designs like the new Vanguard series and revamped and refreshed its entire line-up. The Ventus series has always represented MSI's entry-level or most affordable models. With the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X OC, the physical look, cooling, and thermal design have been updated. It's also compact and lightweight, with a slightly larger-than-two-slot thickness that shouldn't have any issues fitting into most cases.

With three TORX FAN 5.0 fans, which stop spinning when temperatures are low, it's an effective system for cooling the 285W GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. Behind the fans, you'll find a large heatsink with a nickel-plated copper baseplate for the GPU and VRAM, MSI's square-shaped core pipes for optimal thermal and heat dissipation, and a robust metal backplate holding it all together. What's great is that even when the GPU is doing its thing, rendering the gorgeous path-traced visuals of Cyberpunk 2077's Night City, the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X OC remains quiet.

Add in things like a PCB with fuse protection and DrMOS power stage solutions, and MSI has delivered premium quality for an MSRP model. Sure, there's no RGB, and the design isn't as impressive as its Gaming Trio or Vanguard models. Still, there's more than enough cooling power here to fire up MSI Afterburner and overclock the GPU without worrying about thermal throttling.

The Games and Tests

PC gaming not only covers a wide range of genres and styles, from indie games with simple 2D graphics to massive 3D worlds lit by cutting-edge real-time ray tracing technology. With that, the needs and requirements of each gamer vary. High refresh rates and latency reduction become more important than flashy visuals or playing at the highest resolution possible for those who live and breathe fast-paced competitive games. For those who want to live in a cinematic world and become a key player in an expansive narrative, ray-tracing, and high-fidelity visuals are a stepping stone toward immersion.

Our chosen benchmarks cover various games, engines, APIs, and technologies. For the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, all tests are run at 4K and 1440p and include results for performance-boosting Super Resolution technologies like NVIDIA DLSS 4 - including Frame Generation and the new Multi Frame Generation. In many ways, DLSS numbers are more important in 2025 than native rendering - a title with ray tracing isn't meant to be played without Super Resolution. Also, DLSS technologies like Ray Reconstruction and the new RTX Mega Geometry dramatically improve visual fidelity and detail compared to native rendering. However, our benchmark results are still sorted using 'raw performance' or native rendering.

Here's the breakdown of games, settings, and what's being tested.

Games and Settings Benchmarked

Game Details Black Myth: Wukong A high-impact Unreal Engine 5 test showcasing a detailed cinematic world. The in-game benchmark tool with the 'Very High' fidelity setting without ray-tracing and with DLSS and FSR. Cyberpunk 2077 Competitive multiplayer FPS test with DLSS and FSR. The in-game multiplayer benchmark tool is used with 'Ultra' quality settings. Counter-Strike 2 Competitive multiplayer FPS test running on Valve's Source 2 engine. A stress test mod map is used to showcase CS2 at its most demanding. Cyberpunk 2077 Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used with 'Ultra' quality settings without ray-tracing. Cyberpunk 2077 (RT) Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used with the demanding 'Ray Tracing Ultra' quality setting. DOOM Eternal (RT) Fast-paced single-player FPS gaming running on the id Tech and Vulkan with DLSS. The Mars Core campaign mission is used to benchmark. Dragon Age: The Veilguard (RT) Cinematic RPG from veteran studio BioWare, benchmarking the action-packed introduction sequence with Ultra quality settings including ray-tracing with DLSS and FSR. F1 24 (RT) Racing game with hardware-intensive in-race ray-traced visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used, with 'Ultra High' quality settings on a single lap of the Bahrain track. Hogwarts Legacy (RT) Cinematic open-world game set in the iconic Harry Potter universe. The halls and rooms of Hogwarts used to benchmark, with 'Ultra' quality settings, ray-tracing, DLSS, and FSR. Horizon Forbidden West Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The opening section is tested using the 'Very High' quality setting. Marvel Rivals Multiplayer hero shooter set in the Marvel universe, in-game Practise Range map used to benchmark with 'Ultra' quality settings, DLSS and FSR. Resident Evil 4 (RT) Capcom's visually impressive remake, Chapter 1 - The Village used to benchmark with 'Max' settings. Total War: Warhammer III Action-packed real-time strategy with hundreds of on-screen characters. The in-game 'Battle' benchmark tool is used with the 'Ultra' quality setting. Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Cinematic third-person action game with impressive visuals. Opening mission tested using 'Ultra' quality setting with DLSS and FSR.

Path Tracing Games and Settings Benchmarked

Game Details Alan Wake 2 Full Path Tracing tested in 4K using the new 'Ultra' setting with DLSS 4, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation. Bright Falls town used to test. Black Myth: Wukong A high-impact Unreal Engine 5 test with DLSS 'Performance' and Frame Generation. The in-game benchmark tool with the 'Very High' setting and 'Full Ray Tracing.' Cyberpunk 2077 In-game benchmark tool used with the demanding 'RT Overdrive' or full Path Tracing mode, with DLSS 4 Performance, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Full Ray Tracing tested in this stunning first-person cinematic game, Marshall College walkthrough used to test with DLSS Performance and Frame Generation. Star Wars Outlaws Open-world Star Wars game with cutting-edge ray-traced visuals and DLSS 4 technologies tested, including Multi Frame Generation on Toshara.

Gaming Performance Analysis

Average Gaming Performance - 4K Results

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti was more of a 1440p or ultrawide GPU than a straight-up 4K gaming card. Sure, it's still capable of delivering excellent performance at this resolution. Still, the 12GB of VRAM meant that the arrival of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER in 2024 elevated its 4K performance. Consequently, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER became one of the most sought-after enthusiast-class GPUs last year because of its price point and ability to handle ray-tracing with the ever-impressive DLSS. For our 14-game benchmark suite, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is an absolute beast - delivering performance on par with the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER.

As our benchmark suite includes several games with ray-tracing, the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X OC is also 8% faster than AMD's RDNA 3 flagship, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. Looking at the 70-class numbers, the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X OC is 28% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, 18% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and a whopping 102% faster than the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti for 4K gaming. Naturally, the results vary from title to title, with games like Call of Duty still favoring Radeon RX over GeForce RTX hardware.

Looking at gen-on-gen 4K gaming improvements - that is, GeForce RTX 5070 Ti versus GeForce RTX 4070 Ti - and it's impressive stuff. Black Myth: Wukong and Cyberpunk 2077 (with ray-tracing) both run 22% faster on the RTX 5070 Ti, while one of the most popular competitive shooters in 2025, Counter-Strike 2, runs 41% faster. Resident Evil 4 sees a 30% improvement in performance, while Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 sees an impressive 38% improvement. There are several titles where the uplift sits in the 20% range, but the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X OC is a definite 4K gaming GPU.

Average Gaming Performance - 1440p Results

Like the GeForce RTX 4080, RTX 5080, RTX 4090, and RTX 5090, the new MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X OC hits that performance tier where playing certain games in 1440p means you'll hit a performance wall or bottleneck. For example, in Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X OC's GPU usage will drop significantly (alongside its power draw) to deliver performance that is roughly on par with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and the new flagship GeForce RTX 5090.

With games like this, the gen-on-gen gains for the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti drop to 18% compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and 14% compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER. Still, 1440p performance is roughly 74% faster than the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti - so Ampere gamers should look at the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti as a potential GPU replacement. 1440p performance is also within 11% of the GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition (OC models offer up to 10% more performance), so the value proposition here is excellent. The 1440p performance also means that the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is probably the ideal GPU to pair with an Ultrawide display - as seeing ray-traced visuals in the cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio is a game changer for immersion.

Benchmarks - 3DMark Synthetic Tests

3DMark offers a suite of synthetic benchmarks built to test GPUs in various scenarios. 3DMark Steel Nomad is a cutting-edge DirectX 12 benchmark with newer, modern rendering techniques designed to push GPUs to their limit. The 'Light' version tests at 1440p, while the main Steel Nomad benchmark tests pure native 4K rendering. Port Royal is a benchmark focusing exclusively on real-time ray tracing for lighting effects like reflections, shadows, and more.

The 3DMark Steel Nomad and Steel Nomad Light results show that the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X OC's results closely match what we saw in-game. A 28% performance improvement compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and an 18% performance improvement compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER. The Steel Nomad Light score matches what we saw with the new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti compared to AMD's flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX - an 8% improvement.

Looking at the Port Royal ray-tracing synthetic benchmark, the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X OC delivers a score that is 36% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and 24% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER. Unlike the Steel Nomad benchmarks, this result doesn't quite match up with what we're seeing in titles with heavy ray-tracing or path-tracing - with the in-game performance uplift sitting closer to 20%. Still, the RT performance of the new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is roughly on par with the GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 SUPER, which is fantastic.

Benchmarks - 4K Gaming

Benchmarks - 1440p Gaming

DLSS 4, Frame Generation, and the new Multi-Frame Generation

DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation are impressive bits of technology, thanks mainly to the overall improvements to performance and latency on the Frame Generation side and the new 'Transformer' model for Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction. We used the DLSS 'Quality' mode preset for these benchmarks, often delivering better-than-native image quality.

The new Transformer AI model introduced with DLSS 4 is something to behold, to the point where you shouldn't run Cyberpunk 2077's ray-tracing modes without it enabled. Not only do you get image quality and clarity that is arguably on par or better than native rendering, but the new-and-improved Ray Reconstruction adds a new layer of detail that is completely lost when disabled. These features are a selling point and a reason to pick up the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X OC, especially when paired with Frame Generation, which delivers triple-digit performance up to 200+ FPS in 4K.

Multi Frame Generation is the brand-new DLSS tech exclusive to the GeForce RTX 50 Series, and with the right game and settings, it is remarkable. The smoothness is improved, and the motion clarity is perfect for high-refresh-rate displays. However, Multi Frame Generation or MFG requires a baseline DLSS Super Resolution performance of at least 70 FPS for the responsiveness to feel great - so it's not a magic wand that can turn 30 FPS into 120 FPS.

For a competitive title like Marvel Rivals, it works surprisingly well on the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X OC because the input frame rate of 100+ FPS in 4K means you're getting that level of responsiveness when Multi Frame Generation turns that into 200+ FPS. Of course, if you're a serious competitor, you won't turn on Frame Generation in an online multiplayer game. Still, you'd probably lower the resolution to 1080p and turn the detail settings to 'Low' to hit 500 FPS.

Path Tracing Performance - 1440p

Path Tracing, or Full Ray Tracing, arrived with the GeForce RTX 40 Series and DLSS 3 and is leveling up with the GeForce RTX 50 Series and DLSS 4. It's only possible thanks to AI technologies like DLSS Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and RTX Neural Shader technology like RTX Mega Geometry. It's designed specifically for these technologies, and we're only including native or rasterized performance to highlight just how intensive it is on a GPU as powerful as the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. In fact, outside of the massive increase in performance, these games also look notably worse without DLSS 4.

Although the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X OC is capable of delivering playable 4K path tracing with DLSS, we include the 1440p results as this resolution proves to be the best choice for hitting the performance, responsiveness, and image quality sweet spot. By that, we mean hitting 240 FPS in Alan Wake 2 with crisp and detailed visuals, thanks to DLSS 4. Path Tracing or Full Ray Tracing only exists in games thanks to technology like DLSS Super Resolution and Frame Generation, and the results we see here for the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti are exciting because it opens the door to this level of visual fidelity to more gamers.

Although this might be partially due to personal preference, Cyberpunk 2077 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle running with Full Ray Tracing represent a generational leap in visual fidelity that might not even be possible on the upcoming PlayStation 6. From shadows to reflections to light bouncing around a scene, the full impact of what this brings to the gameplay experience isn't adequately felt until you play for a while. There's a seamless film-like quality that you get moving from environment to environment that is hard to quantify or even showcase in images and video. Although the RT performance is only 16-20% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, it's enough to make the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X OC a true path-tracing capable GPU that offers a glimpse at the next decade of cinematic gaming, today.

Temperature and Power Efficiency

The GeForce RTX 5090 is in a performance class all its own. Still, the great thing about more down-to-earth gaming GPUs like the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X OC is that they have excellent power efficiency, which improves when you enable tech like DLSS, with low temps and silent performance when not gaming. MSI's Ventus design is ready to deliver - while remaining quiet. Seeing the temperature stop at around 64 degrees Celsius with fan speeds sitting below 50% capacity bodes well for the OC side of the GPU, and being able to push performance beyond the RTX 4080 levels, you get out-of-the-box.

Final Thoughts

With the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, you're getting a sizeable step in performance compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and a massive leap forward compared to the Ampere-generation's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. Many gamers out there upgrade their gear every year or so and buy a new GPU every couple of years. However, most serious or hardcore PC gamers upgrade every other generation. For those still rocking a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, which is still one of the most popular GPUs out there, according to Steam, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is an absolute game changer.

Not only for dramatically improving the performance in games that already run fine on the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, but it opens the door to DLSS 4, Frame Generation, and game-changing Full Ray Tracing or Path Tracing modes in games like Cyberpunk 2077. The impressive performance uplift for 1440p and 4K gaming also applies to the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090. The MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X OC is a 4K gaming GPU, that's for sure, delivering GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER levels of performance in just about every gaming workload - which is an impressive feat and proof that NVIDIA's new RTX Blackwell architecture scales incredibly well. And this makes us excited to see what the GeForce RTX 5070 can do.

Ultimately, one part of what makes the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X OC a fantastic GPU for PC gaming enthusiasts is the $749 price point. The GeForce RTX 50 Series launch has been a rocky one thanks to shortages, limited availability, and prices for various models hitting as high as 50% above the MSRP set by NVIDIA. This will undoubtedly cloud the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti's launch this week, and there's no escaping that. However, regarding performance, DLSS 4's game-changing updates, Multi Frame Generation, Path Tracing, RTX Neural Shaders, power efficiency, and even price - the MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X OC is an absolute winner.