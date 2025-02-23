Call of Duty's 'Bullet Train' map feels straight out of the 2022 Brad Pitt film

TL;DR: Call of Duty’s new ‘Bullet’ map throws players into chaotic 6v6 battles aboard a high-speed train, drawing comparisons to famous Hollywood films. Call of Duty’s new ‘Bullet’ map throws players into chaotic 6v6 battles aboard a high-speed train, drawing comparisons to famous Hollywood films.

Released as part of the season 2 update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the single-lane' Bullet' map is one of the new additions that's grabbing attention. Featuring 6v6 battles packed into a fast-moving bullet train, the map has quickly made a name for its distinctive design and the chaotic battles spawning from its absurd layout.

From a level design perspective, the map has garnered feedback ranging from it being the best thing ever, to being called 'one of the worst designed maps' players have ever seen. After all, having 12-player gameplay across a single corridor is certainly bound to lead to some interesting gameplay outcomes.

5

Credit: Treyarch

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

However, a fun aspect of the map is its parallels to famous train sequences from Hollywood films. With battles from within first-class cabins to the fast-moving exterior, the experience is very much like something out of an action movie. Some fans have drawn comparisons to Bond films, while others cited the train scene from The Wolverine (2013) as one of the immediate examples. But perhaps the most fitting comparison is Bullet Train (2022), starring Brad Pitt.

5

The set of Bullet Train (2022) (Credit: Scott Garfield)

The film, set aboard a Japanese Shinkansen bullet train, shares striking visual similarities with the new map, especially in the first-class cabins. But an even closer match is its high-octane, stylized action. While Treyarch hasn't explicitly confirmed any direct inspirations, the map clearly takes cues from the action genre's most iconic film setpieces

Alongside the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles content, Bullet is available in the 24/7 playlist rotation. Players can jump in now across all platforms and experience the madness firsthand.