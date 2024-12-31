NVIDIA RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti GPUs spotted in prebuilt PCs with 16GB of VRAM in both cases

PC builder iBuyPower aired product listings for gaming rigs with the RTX 5080 and 5070 Ti graphics cards, although they've now been taken down.

NVIDIA's purported next-gen graphics cards, the RTX 5080 and 5070 Ti GPUs, have been listed by a PC maker, ahead of what should be their imminent reveal at CES 2025 (at Team Green's big keynote on January 6).

The product listings for gaming PCs from iBuyPower (picked up by @momomo_us on X, as flagged by VideoCardz) have now been taken down, but they showed two of NVIDIA's Blackwell GeForce graphics cards, the RTX 5080 and 5070 Ti as mentioned. Both were listed with 16GB of video RAM as previous chatter from the grapevine has suggested.

These are the rumored models that will in theory be first to arrive, alongside the flagship RTX 5090.

There were also benchmark scores for the PCs in the listings, but we can safely ignore these, as they were clearly wrong. The important point to focus on here is the presence of the GPUs listed, and that this is another indication that we might get an RTX 5070 Ti right out of the gate from NVIDIA (we might also see a vanilla RTX 5070, too, at CES 2025).

It's also interesting to note that iBuyPower didn't list any PCs with the RTX 5090, which is perhaps a hint that it's going to be so powerful, it's more aimed at heavyweight usage than gaming. Or that it might push up the price of a gaming rig too much for the PC maker to consider using the flagship GPU.

So, it might not be a great sign for the RTX 5090 - but that said, we wouldn't worry too much over the omission yet. As ever, take all this with the usual caution reserved for any rumor.

At any rate, the graphics card that most folks will be focused on is the RTX 5070 Ti, which will be the most affordable next-gen model, of course (perhaps alongside the RTX 5070, as mentioned). Although how relatively affordable this GPU is, if indeed it does pitch up, is the key question.

We are really hoping NVIDIA isn't going to push hard with pricing, although for the RTX 5070 Ti, AMD's mid-range RDNA 4 rivals will hopefully provide competition that'll prevent Team Green from going too high with the cost of RTX 5070 variants, at least.

As for the RTX 5080 and 5090, well, don't expect them to be anything less than eye-watering in terms of their price tags, if the rumors are right, and the RTX 5090 could exact a particularly hefty premium from your wallet.