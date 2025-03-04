Want an NVIDIA RTX 5070 Founders Edition GPU on launch day? Rumor has it you've got zero chance

New rumor claims NVIDIA has said its Founders Edition won't be out until later in March - but third-party models will still be on sale tomorrow, of course.

If you were hoping to bag yourself a Founders Edition of the RTX 5070 direct from NVIDIA on launch day tomorrow, it seems that what was already obviously a long-shot has turned into, well, a non-existent-shot.

As VideoCardz reports, Andreas Schilling, who is editor at German tech site Hardwareluxx, shared on X that NVIDIA has just informed them that the RTX 5070 Founders Edition won't be on sale until later in March. Add your own seasoning appropriately.

Of course, first of all, NVIDIA said that its RTX 5070 GPU would arrive in February (alongside the RTX 5070 Ti, which did turn up last month, as promised). Then we had news of the slight delay to March 5.

However, now we seemingly won't be getting any Founders Edition models for perhaps a few weeks by the sounds of it.

This doesn't mean we won't be seeing any RTX 5070 graphics cards at all tomorrow, of course, as there are still third-party models from NVIDIA's board making partners to buy.

The trouble is, all the chatter on the grapevine is around how terrible stock levels are likely to be for those cards. And the fact that NVIDIA might not have any Founders Editions of the RTX 5070 available on release day doesn't exactly fill you with confidence that this won't be the thinnest of paper launches, as many rumor peddlers are currently claiming.

This was supposed to be a head-to-head clash between the RTX 5070 and the RX 9070, with AMD positioning its RDNA 4 launch to take on NVIDIA - it's just feeling like technically, Team Green isn't going to be showing up. Not for the initial launch, anyway, and we can but hope that tales of supply levels for Blackwell GPUs getting better in the near future are also true. (If these poor stock level rumors do pan out, of course - which has certainly been the case so far).