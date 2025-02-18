NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti's being sold already as Redditor claims they've got a GPU early, for a price

Over in Europe, a (presumably) small retailer has reportedly jumped the gun, selling the GPU to a Twitch streamer who likely paid an eye-watering price tag.

NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards don't come out until February 20 (reviews are due tomorrow), but someone on Reddit has already posted a picture of their shiny new GPU they've just bought from a retailer.

Take this with a little salt, but as you can see from the above post (which was highlighted by VideoCardz), the Redditor (Qwertz012) presents photographic evidence of the ASUS Prime RTX 5070 Ti in question.

It seems that a smaller retailer (in Hungary, from what we can tell) has gone ahead and sold the GPU early. Apparently the Redditor just called up the shop and they had one in stock, and were happy to just send it out (presumably this was a couple of days ago, too, given shipping time).

We'd imagine your next question is: what was the price? Well, we aren't given that information, but Qwertz012 does say that in Europe the price of the 5070 Ti is likely to be €1200 to €1300, so that's a rough indication of what they might have forked out.

That estimation sounds about right, too, given the pricing we've already seen at some European retailers (the likes of Caseking, for example, though the odd model was seen at slightly less than €1200 - and any prerelease pricing could be placeholders).

Pricing fears

At any rate, maybe we should get used to the kinds of figures that are being bandied about here, as with stock rumored to be coming in on the thin side with this next Blackwell GPU release, the MSRP is likely to be inflated - as seen with the RTX 5080 and 5090 (and we mean at retail, not by price scalpers, who are clearly making things worse, too).

With no Founders Edition of the RTX 5070 Ti from NVIDIA, graphics cards which are always released at the MSRP, there's going to be even less chance of finding a board at the recommended price, we're betting (and yet still hoping to be proved wrong).

Purchasing a graphics card before the official release date like this is a bit pointless, as you won't have the new drivers required to run it (those only turn up on launch day, of course).

Still, it does mean you can get going from the morning of day one, which might be important to you - although in this case, it appears the buyer is planning on carrying out an unboxing on Twitch, so that's the reason for the purchase.

It seems that if you do want to get an RTX 5070 Ti, your wallet better prepare to be seriously depleted. It's either that, or play a waiting game, which seems like the more sensible course of action, holding off until the current inflated Blackwell pricing calms down a bit (and until the RTX 5070 comes into the mix, too).