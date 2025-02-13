NVIDIA confirms GeForce RTX 5070 Ti on February 20, GeForce RTX 5070 on March 5

NVIDIA has confirmed the launch date for its next GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. GeForce RTX 5070 Ti will debut on February 20, GeForce RTX 5070 on March 5.

NVIDIA has confirmed the launch dates for the GeForce RTX 5070 Series of RTX Blackwell gaming GPUs. The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti will debut on February 20th, starting from $749 USD, and the GeForce RTX 5070 will launch on March 5th, starting from $549 USD. These are the next two mid-range and enthusiast models, following the GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 launches at the end of January.

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is the first to arrive on the scene, the successor to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER - with a cutdown version of the GB203 chip of the GeForce RTX 5080. The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti won't be getting a Founders Edition model, so NVIDIA's partners like ASUS, MSI, and GIGABYTE will offer MSRP models in addition to OC variants.

The GeForce RTX 5070 will launch with a Founders Edition model at a lower price than the previous generation's GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 SUPER models. The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti will ship with 16GB of fast GDDR7 memory, and the GeForce RTX 5070 will ship with 12GB of GDDR7 memory.

Like all RTX Blackwell models, the GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti will support NVIDIA's impressive new DLSS 4 AI technology, including the RTX 50 Series-exclusive Multi Frame Generation.

Here's a breakdown of the GeForce RTX 50 Series specs.

GPU GeForce RTX 5070 GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GeForce RTX 5080 GeForce RTX 5090 Architecture Blackwell Blackwell Blackwell Blackwell Process TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Chip GB205 GB203 GB203 GB202 CUDA Cores 6144 8960 10752 21760 Tensor Cores (AI) 192 (5th Gen) 280 (5th Gen) 336 (5th Gen) 680 (5th Gen) RT Cores 48 (4th Gen) 70 (4th Gen) 84 (4th Gen) 170 (4th Gen) Boost Clock 2510 MHz 2452 MHz 2617 MHz 2407 MHz Memory 12GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR7 32GB GDDR7 Memory Interface 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Bandwidth 672 GB/s 896 GB/s 960 GB/sec 1792 GB/sec TGP 250W 300W 360W 575W Price $549 $749 $999 $1,999 Availability Mar-25 Feb-25 Jan-25 Jan-25

All this leaves is the mainstream GeForce RTX 5060 Series, which is expected to launch sometime in April 2025. The following month or so will be huge for new GPUs, as AMD is also expected to launch its RDNA 4 Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT in early March. These two team red cards will compete with the GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti, so expect many reviews (including ours) to compare these four cards in a wide range of titles.