Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA confirms GeForce RTX 5070 Ti on February 20, GeForce RTX 5070 on March 5

NVIDIA has confirmed the launch date for its next GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. GeForce RTX 5070 Ti will debut on February 20, GeForce RTX 5070 on March 5.

Senior Editor
Published
3 minutes & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA will launch the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti on February 20th for $749 and the RTX 5070 on March 5th for $549. Both models feature Blackwell architecture, GDDR7 memory, and DLSS 4 AI technology. The RTX 5070 Ti has 16GB memory, while the RTX 5070 has 12GB.

NVIDIA has confirmed the launch dates for the GeForce RTX 5070 Series of RTX Blackwell gaming GPUs. The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti will debut on February 20th, starting from $749 USD, and the GeForce RTX 5070 will launch on March 5th, starting from $549 USD. These are the next two mid-range and enthusiast models, following the GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 launches at the end of January.

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is the first to arrive on the scene, the successor to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER - with a cutdown version of the GB203 chip of the GeForce RTX 5080. The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti won't be getting a Founders Edition model, so NVIDIA's partners like ASUS, MSI, and GIGABYTE will offer MSRP models in addition to OC variants.

The GeForce RTX 5070 will launch with a Founders Edition model at a lower price than the previous generation's GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 SUPER models. The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti will ship with 16GB of fast GDDR7 memory, and the GeForce RTX 5070 will ship with 12GB of GDDR7 memory.

Like all RTX Blackwell models, the GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti will support NVIDIA's impressive new DLSS 4 AI technology, including the RTX 50 Series-exclusive Multi Frame Generation.

Here's a breakdown of the GeForce RTX 50 Series specs.

GPUGeForce RTX 5070GeForce RTX 5070 TiGeForce RTX 5080GeForce RTX 5090
ArchitectureBlackwellBlackwellBlackwellBlackwell
ProcessTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4N
ChipGB205GB203GB203GB202
CUDA Cores614489601075221760
Tensor Cores (AI)192 (5th Gen)280 (5th Gen)336 (5th Gen)680 (5th Gen)
RT Cores48 (4th Gen)70 (4th Gen)84 (4th Gen)170 (4th Gen)
Boost Clock2510 MHz2452 MHz2617 MHz2407 MHz
Memory12GB GDDR716GB GDDR716GB GDDR732GB GDDR7
Memory Interface192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Bandwidth672 GB/s896 GB/s960 GB/sec1792 GB/sec
TGP250W300W360W575W
Price$549$749$999$1,999
AvailabilityMar-25Feb-25Jan-25Jan-25

All this leaves is the mainstream GeForce RTX 5060 Series, which is expected to launch sometime in April 2025. The following month or so will be huge for new GPUs, as AMD is also expected to launch its RDNA 4 Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT in early March. These two team red cards will compete with the GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti, so expect many reviews (including ours) to compare these four cards in a wide range of titles.

NEWS SOURCES:x.com, nvidia.com

