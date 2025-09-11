GeForce RTX 50 Series SUPER refresh 'delayed' to 2026 with potential CES reveal

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series SUPER refresh, including RTX 5070 SUPER and RTX 5080 SUPER, is delayed to 2026, likely debuting at CES. These GPUs feature a 50% increase in GDDR7 memory, enhancing high-resolution gaming and AI performance, with expected modest boosts in CUDA cores and overall speed.

Although something has to be formally announced with a timeline for it to be delayed, the latest word from renowned hardware leaker @hongxing2020 on X is reporting that NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 Series SUPER refresh has been delayed, suggesting that the potential Q4 2025 holiday release we recently reported on for the latest SUPER cards is no longer happening.

This implies that the refresh, which includes the GeForce RTX 5070 SUPER, RTX 5070 Ti SUPER, and RTX 5080 SUPER, is on track for a 2026 release, with CES 2026 being the likely time and place for a formal announcement and reveal. Although we'll need to wait, we've already been made aware of the specifications of the GeForce RTX 50 Series SUPER refresh thanks to various insider reports. One of the reasons for the delay could be related to the GPUs using newer 3GB GDDR7 modules.

The key takeaway from NVIDIA's latest SUPER GPUs is that they will all feature a significant 50% increase in GDDR7 memory capacity, making them better suited for high-resolution gaming and more intensive AI workloads. Outside of this performance, the new GeForce RTX 50 Series lineup is expected to be broadly similar to the existing GeForce RTX 50 Series cards, unless the increased power limit results in a significant increase in Boost Clock speeds.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Outside of the GeForce RTX 5070 SUPER, which features a slight increase in CUDA Core count, the only real difference between the SUPER and non-SUPER GPUs is the increase in VRAM and memory speed. However, as we've seen with the current RTX 50 Series lineup, even a modest overclock can lead to notable performance gains, so there's a chance that the new super cards could deliver an average 5-10% increase in performance.

Here's a closer look at the current GeForce RTX 50 Series SUPER specs, as rumored, compared to their non-SUPER variants.