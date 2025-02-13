GameMax splashes into the high-end display market with new 32-inch 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor

GameMax has stepped into the high-end display market with the unveiling of the GMX32UCDM, a 32-inch 240Hz 3rd-gen QD-OLED gaming monitor.

TL;DR: GameMax has introduced the 32-inch Vision GMX32UCDM gaming monitor featuring Samsung's 3rd generation QD-OLED panel, offering vivid colors and a 240Hz refresh rate.

OLED gaming monitors are undoubtedly the best gaming monitors available on the market right now, and GameMax has now unveiled a 32-inch 240Hz variant that could be worth adding to your shortlist of potential upgrades.

The GameMax Vision GMX32UCDM sports Samsung's 3rd generation QD-OLED panel, meaning the display will feature vivid, bright colors, and an infinite contrast ratio that will create a stunning picture. It's hard to go wrong with any QD-OLED panel, especially if it features Samsung's second-generation QD-OLED panel and above. Moreover, the GMX32UCDM comes with a 240Hz refresh rate for titles that benefit from a high refresh rate - think competitive shooters. Additionally, the 0.1ms (GtG) response time will give you that edge in first-person-shooter titles.

GameMax is typically known for its cases and power supplies, and this is the company's first step inot the high-end display market. The GMX32UCDM has also been designed for gamers and content creators alike with its factory-calibrated Delta E < 2 color accuracy and 99% DCI-P3 coverage. Furthermore, the GMX32UCDM comes with a 90W USB-C charging port and a built-in headset stand. For those wondering about potential burn-in problems with the QD-OLED panel, GameMax has whacked an 18-month warranty on the GMX32UCDM.

GameMax has priced the GMX32UCDM at $1,099 from Newegg, but there isn't a release date for availability in the US at this current time.

