Displays & Projectors

GameMax splashes into the high-end display market with new 32-inch 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor

GameMax has stepped into the high-end display market with the unveiling of the GMX32UCDM, a 32-inch 240Hz 3rd-gen QD-OLED gaming monitor.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: GameMax has introduced the 32-inch Vision GMX32UCDM gaming monitor featuring Samsung's 3rd generation QD-OLED panel, offering vivid colors and a 240Hz refresh rate.

OLED gaming monitors are undoubtedly the best gaming monitors available on the market right now, and GameMax has now unveiled a 32-inch 240Hz variant that could be worth adding to your shortlist of potential upgrades.

GameMax splashes into the high-end display market with new 32-inch 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor 3213223
The GameMax Vision GMX32UCDM sports Samsung's 3rd generation QD-OLED panel, meaning the display will feature vivid, bright colors, and an infinite contrast ratio that will create a stunning picture. It's hard to go wrong with any QD-OLED panel, especially if it features Samsung's second-generation QD-OLED panel and above. Moreover, the GMX32UCDM comes with a 240Hz refresh rate for titles that benefit from a high refresh rate - think competitive shooters. Additionally, the 0.1ms (GtG) response time will give you that edge in first-person-shooter titles.

GameMax is typically known for its cases and power supplies, and this is the company's first step inot the high-end display market. The GMX32UCDM has also been designed for gamers and content creators alike with its factory-calibrated Delta E < 2 color accuracy and 99% DCI-P3 coverage. Furthermore, the GMX32UCDM comes with a 90W USB-C charging port and a built-in headset stand. For those wondering about potential burn-in problems with the QD-OLED panel, GameMax has whacked an 18-month warranty on the GMX32UCDM.

GameMax has priced the GMX32UCDM at $1,099 from Newegg, but there isn't a release date for availability in the US at this current time.

NEWS SOURCE:gamemaxpc.com

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

