Here's every game trailer and release date from PlayStation's State of Play

Sony's State of Play has wrapped up and here's all of the titles announced during the presentation, a short description on them, and their release dates.

TL;DR: Sony's PlayStation State of Play event showcased upcoming titles, including Borderlands 4, Split Fiction, and Monster Hunter Wilds, with release dates in 2025. Other highlights include remakes like Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, new adventures such as Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, and various DLCs. Some titles have unspecified release dates. Sony's PlayStation State of Play event showcased upcoming titles, including Borderlands 4, Split Fiction, and Monster Hunter Wilds, with release dates in 2025. Other highlights include remakes like Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, new adventures such as Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, and various DLCs. Some titles have unspecified release dates.

Sony has just wrapped up the PlayStation State of Play event, where the publisher showcased a selection of titles - some of which come out later this year, and others have dates to be announced.

Below, you will find a full list of all of the announcements at State of Play, a short description of each of the titles, a release date if it has one, and a trailer for the content. Which were your favorite unveiling?

Borderlands 4

The latest sequel in the Borderlands franchise has received a release date trailer, where it's revealed the title will become available on September 23, 2025.

Split Fiction

Haze Light has revealed its next co-op adventure, Split Fiction, where players will learn about the power of friendship in a gravity-defying experience. Release slated for March 6, 2025.

Monster Hunter Wilds

Capcom's next highly anticipated installment in the Monster Hunter franchise is set to release on February 28, 2025.

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

This remake is designed to retain the glory of the original game, but just with a fresh coat of paint. Release is scheduled for August 28, 2025.

Lies of P: Overture

A prequel to Lies of P that will take players to city of Krat in its final dates. It will arrive sometime in Summer 2025.

SAROS

Every death reshapes the world players will be exploring as a Arjun Devraj, a powerful Soltari Enforcer searching for answers. SAROS will be released on the PS5 and PS5 Pro in 2026.

Days Gone: Remastered

Players will face off against the harsh reality of the Farewell Wilderness, but this time remastered for PlayStation 5. Will be available on PlayStation 5's on April 25, 2025.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Players will embark on a journey through Miyamoto Musashi, a master of swordplay who is set to dazzle in a brand new story. Will release sometime in 2026

Lost Soul Aside

Players will be set on a hero's journey to save their sister across world's. Available on May 30.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance enables players to assume the role of Shinobi Joe Musashi in an all-new 2D action platformer that features a hand-drawn aesthetic. Shinobi: Art of Vengeance will be released on August 29, 2025.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Sonic Racing: CrossWorld's will take players across land, sea, air, space, and time, with something new expected around each and every corner. There's no release date, but a closed network test is scheduled for February 21.

Digimon Story Time Stranger

Digimon Story Time Stranger is set to be released sometime in 2025, and will take players across worlds and time. Will release sometime in 2025.

Dave the Diver - Ichiban's Holiday

A new DLC for Dave the Diver has been announced, and he's in for more than just a holiday in Ichiban's Holiday. DLC will drop in April 2025.

Directive 8020

Embark on a deadly mission to save humanity as astronauts of the Cassiopeia, a ship riddled with an alien lifeform that can perfectly imitate its prey. Release scheduled for September 30, 2025.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic

New gameplay for Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic, and a release date set for June 13, 2025.

The Midnight Walk

A handcraft dark fantasy world that will be coming to the PS5 and PS VR2 on May 8, 2025.

Darwin's Paradox!

Players will be snatched from the sea and thrown into a mysterious food factory. Will release later this year on PS5.

Warriors: Abyss

Simply descend into the inferno and take control of masterful warriors who are pitted against endless hordes of enemies. Already released on PS5 and PS4.

Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny

Better graphics, modernised controls, and intense swordplay is what players will experience in Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny. Release date is scheduled for May 23, 2025.

Hell is Us

An action-adventure title that is set in a war-torn country where players will have to unravel their mysterious past and confront the darkness. Release slated for September 4, 2025.

Dreams of Another

A third-person exploration-action game that focuses on the theme, "There is no creation without destruction." It will release on PS5 and PS VR2 sometime in 2025.

Stellar Blade X Goddess of Victory - Nikke DLC

Stellar Blade is coming to PC and will also be getting a new DLC that will have a simultaneous release on PS5 and PC in June 2025.

Blue Prince

An atmospheric architectural adventure that takes players through an ever-changing house of shifting rooms. It will be released on PS5 in Spring 2025.

Abiotic Factor

A survival crafting title that can be experienced by 1-6 players that will be caught between paranormal containment failure, a military crusade, and chaos from a dozen realms. Abiotic Factor will be released in Summer 2025.

Tides of Annihilation

An invasion from the Outworld has engulfed London, and players will embark on a journey as Gwendolyn, the only survivor. There is no release date.

MindsEye

Jacob Diaz is a former soldier with The MindsEye, a neural implant that haunts him with pieces of memories of a covert mission that changed his life. It will be released sometime in the Summer of 2025.