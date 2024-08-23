Apple Cash will soon ask you to verify your identity to send $500

Apple has announced a policy change for Apple Cash users that will begin on October 4, which involves identity verification when sending $500 or more.

Published
1 minute & 26 seconds read time

Apple is quietly preparing for the big release of iOS 18 alongside its line-up of new iPhone's, and ahead of the launch the company has rolled out a change to the terms of conditions of Apple Cash, which also applies to its upcoming Tap to Cash feature expected to debut in coming OS update.

Apple Cash will soon ask you to verify your identity to send $500 366363
Open Gallery 2

Apple sent out an email to Apple Cash users that informs them as of October 4 users will have to verify their identity when sending more than $500 total per week via Apple Cash. The email states the $500 a week limit also applies to any support payment card in Wallet, and that once the change has rolled out "prior P2P (peer-to-peer) transactions will count toward this limit".

Furthermore, these transfer limit changes also applies to any money users receive. Prior to this change Apple required users to provide some personal details for specific Apple Cash functions. This update to Apple Cash also affects the upcoming Tap to Cash feature that was unveiled at Apple's WWDC event in June. This new feature enables iPhones and Apple Watches to become payment terminals, which means users can simply pay each other by softly touching their devices together.

The limit of $500 per week has also been set for Tap to Cash, which is expected to release within iOS 18 and WatchOS 11. Essentially, Tap to Cash is AirDrop, but for money.

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/23/2024 at 1:45 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cnet.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags