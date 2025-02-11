All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TRENDING: NVIDIA's new AI model trains robots to move like LeBron and Ronaldo
Software & Apps

Apple is about to make Siri a whole lot smarter in a new imminent update

Apple is slated to release a new update that will be aimed at making Siri much more intelligent, making it one of the most important Siri updates yet.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple is preparing to release iOS 18.4, a major update focusing on enhancing Siri's intelligence.

If you are an avid user of Siri, you have undoubtedly experienced substantial frustration at the digital assistant completely fumbling a request. But that is about to all change.

Apple is about to make Siri a whole lot smarter in a new imminent update 312321312
2

According to Bloomberg reporter and Apple insider Mark Gurman, Siri is about to have her IQ massively increased in an upcoming iOS update. According to Gurman, who has long been entrenched in the happenings at the Cupertino company, Apple developers have shifted their focus to iOS 18.4, which is slated to "finally include changes to the Siri digital assistant that were originally announced at WWDC in June 2024. So, what will these improvements include? Siri is about to get a whole lot smarter.

Gurman writes the new major update will enable Siri to "tap into personal data to fulfill queries," but it won't be at the same level of sophistication as an AI assistant. The Bloomberg reporter says Apple is still very far behind in terms of turning Siri into a fully fledged AI-powered assistant (besides the integration of ChatGPT) and that iOS 18.4 won't be the update that brings Siri up to that level. The iOS 18.4 update is expected to hit beta in the coming days or sometime between the middle of this week and next week.

NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

