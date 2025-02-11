Apple is about to make Siri a whole lot smarter in a new imminent update

Apple is slated to release a new update that will be aimed at making Siri much more intelligent, making it one of the most important Siri updates yet.

If you are an avid user of Siri, you have undoubtedly experienced substantial frustration at the digital assistant completely fumbling a request. But that is about to all change.

According to Bloomberg reporter and Apple insider Mark Gurman, Siri is about to have her IQ massively increased in an upcoming iOS update. According to Gurman, who has long been entrenched in the happenings at the Cupertino company, Apple developers have shifted their focus to iOS 18.4, which is slated to "finally include changes to the Siri digital assistant that were originally announced at WWDC in June 2024. So, what will these improvements include? Siri is about to get a whole lot smarter.

Gurman writes the new major update will enable Siri to "tap into personal data to fulfill queries," but it won't be at the same level of sophistication as an AI assistant. The Bloomberg reporter says Apple is still very far behind in terms of turning Siri into a fully fledged AI-powered assistant (besides the integration of ChatGPT) and that iOS 18.4 won't be the update that brings Siri up to that level. The iOS 18.4 update is expected to hit beta in the coming days or sometime between the middle of this week and next week.