Apple's new Vision Pro could sport in-house 5G modem, chaeper model with M5 chip in 2025 first

In a new report from insider Mark Gurman on Bloomberg, we're learning that the Apple Vision Pro successor launching in 2025 with the company's new M5 processor, will NOT ship with an in-house 5G modem. However, in future-gen Apple AR glasses we could expect a 5G modem, and a future Vision Pro successor of the future with a built-in 5G modem (because we all want, or need it.. Apple being Apple).

Apple's future AR glasses will most likely tether to an iPhone which will have a 5G modem inside, with the company's in-house 5G modem expected to beat the 5G champion -- Qualcomm -- with its future-gen iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones which should debut with mmWave baseband chips.

Apple's in-house 5G modem is codenamed "Sinope" with Gurman reporting that for years Apple engineers and designers complained about Qualcomm modems and related parts taking up too much space inside of the iPhone. So, the company designed a new modem -- Sinope -- to be "more tightly integrated with other in-house components. That means it requires less space and less battery power".