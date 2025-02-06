EA reveals release window for new Battlefield game

Electronic Arts (EA) have given a rough release window for the next Battlefield game after revealing the game will be designed around player feedback.

As part of EA's latest earnings report, the publisher has revealed the release window for the next Battlefield game, which comes after a slew of Battlefield-related announcements.

According to the earnings report, EA is planning on releasing the next Battlefield, presumably called Battlefield 6, during its 2026 fiscal year, which means the game could be released anywhere between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026. For those who missed the slew of recent Battlefield announcements, EA is planning on the next Battlefield being designed around community feedback under a new program called Battlefield Labs.

The new program is the largest beta testing program EA has ever entered into, with those managing to get into the program having to sign Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDA) preventing them from sharing details on the game. The first aspects of the new Battlefield that the community will test are combat and physics, with the plan being to eventually get almost every aspect of the game tested by the community. The first playtests will begin in the coming weeks.

Developers will be gathering feedback from players on current weapons, vehicles, gadgets, environmental destruction, maps, etc. Currently, the new Battlefield is in pre-alpha, and only a few thousand players will be able to get into the action early, with the plan eventually being to open up the playtesting to tens of thousands of players. Moreover, EA CEO Andrew Wilson stated the publisher is willing to delay the release of the title if it doesn't meet internally set standards.