All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

EA reveals release window for new Battlefield game

Electronic Arts (EA) have given a rough release window for the next Battlefield game after revealing the game will be designed around player feedback.

EA reveals release window for new Battlefield game
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Electronic Arts (EA) announced a tentative release window for the next Battlefield game, emphasizing that its design will incorporate player feedback.

As part of EA's latest earnings report, the publisher has revealed the release window for the next Battlefield game, which comes after a slew of Battlefield-related announcements.

According to the earnings report, EA is planning on releasing the next Battlefield, presumably called Battlefield 6, during its 2026 fiscal year, which means the game could be released anywhere between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026. For those who missed the slew of recent Battlefield announcements, EA is planning on the next Battlefield being designed around community feedback under a new program called Battlefield Labs.

The new program is the largest beta testing program EA has ever entered into, with those managing to get into the program having to sign Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDA) preventing them from sharing details on the game. The first aspects of the new Battlefield that the community will test are combat and physics, with the plan being to eventually get almost every aspect of the game tested by the community. The first playtests will begin in the coming weeks.

Developers will be gathering feedback from players on current weapons, vehicles, gadgets, environmental destruction, maps, etc. Currently, the new Battlefield is in pre-alpha, and only a few thousand players will be able to get into the action early, with the plan eventually being to open up the playtesting to tens of thousands of players. Moreover, EA CEO Andrew Wilson stated the publisher is willing to delay the release of the title if it doesn't meet internally set standards.

"We have a FY26 launch window that the team is targeting. We believe the game will be great and ready at that time. But if we got close to that timeframe and believed that this wasn't going to be a great window for us, then we would take a look at what an alternate window might be that would give us the appropriate time, energy, and player acquisition opportunity for this Battlefield to be all it needed to be," said EA CEO Andrew Wilson

NEWS SOURCES:tweaktown.com, gamespot.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles