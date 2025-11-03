GTA 6 warrants a $100 price tag, GTA 5 actor says Rockstar deserves it

In a recent interview with The Escapist, Jay Klaitz, the actor who played Lester Crest in Grand Theft Auto 5, said that considering the amount of money that has been poured into the development of Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar would be correct in pricing the title at $100 for the standard edition.
Klaitz said that Grand Theft Auto 5 was "heavy on the mocap," and that he assumes Grand Theft Auto 6 will be no different. Additionally, the actor mentioned how many years it takes to develop a new Grand Theft Auto title, with Klaitz saying that after the release of Grand Theft Auto 5, Rockstar immediately began work on GTA 6. For those who don't know, GTA 5 released in 2013, making the development for GTA 6 thirteen years in the making by the time it releases in May 2026.
The actor also points to the additional content players will be getting once the game releases, including the content aspect. "You're almost buying multiple games when you buy the one". With that being said, Klaitz does recognize the sentiment of making GTA 6 as cheap as possible to make it accessible to more fans, saying, "maybe there's a way to split the difference." However, Klaitz said that he lands in the camp of the $100 price tag, "this game warrants that price tag."
"Yeah dude. I mean, GTA V was so heavy on the mocap. I assume that GTA VI will be the same way, and these games take so long to make. Years and years and years. It's not like they've just been hanging out, chilling and then just started doing the work last year. They finished GTA V and then started on GTA VI more or less immediately thereafter.
This shit takes forever and as we saw with GTA V the game will come out and there will be other versions, there will be downloadable content, it will be online. You're almost buying multiple games when you buy the one.
I would also like to see it made more accessible to more fans so I get that side of the argument too to make it affordable for folks. That's cool too. Maybe there's like a way to split the difference, but I share the sentiment that this game warrants that price tag. Yeah, I get that," said Klaitz