GTA 6 warrants a $100 price tag, GTA 5 actor says Rockstar deserves it

In a recent interview with The Escapist, Jay Klaitz, the actor who played Lester Crest in Grand Theft Auto 5, said that considering the amount of money that has been poured into the development of Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar would be correct in pricing the title at $100 for the standard edition.

Klaitz said that Grand Theft Auto 5 was "heavy on the mocap," and that he assumes Grand Theft Auto 6 will be no different. Additionally, the actor mentioned how many years it takes to develop a new Grand Theft Auto title, with Klaitz saying that after the release of Grand Theft Auto 5, Rockstar immediately began work on GTA 6. For those who don't know, GTA 5 released in 2013, making the development for GTA 6 thirteen years in the making by the time it releases in May 2026.

The actor also points to the additional content players will be getting once the game releases, including the content aspect. "You're almost buying multiple games when you buy the one". With that being said, Klaitz does recognize the sentiment of making GTA 6 as cheap as possible to make it accessible to more fans, saying, "maybe there's a way to split the difference." However, Klaitz said that he lands in the camp of the $100 price tag, "this game warrants that price tag."