'Best offer ever' for Apple Music: six months for just $2.99 - 50 cents per month, with a catch

New offer is a big discount and is available throughout February, but the mentioned catch is that you need to have an iPhone, iPad or Mac to sign up.

Apple Music has an offer for a six-month subscription for $2.99 (total payment) in the US and £2.99 in the UK, available until February 27. The promotion is for new subscribers with eligible Apple iOS or Mac devices. After six months, the subscription auto-renews at full price unless canceled, so as ever, don't forget about that.

Apple Music currently has a tempting offer running whereby you can pay just $2.99 for six months of the music streaming service.

50 cents a month is clearly a bargain (Image Credit: Apple)

That's in the US, but the same offer also appears to be available in the UK for £2.99 (and possibly other regions too, we guess).

That works out at 50 cents per month instead of $10.99 monthly, but be warned, as ever with these kinds of promotions, you're signed up for the subscription and if you don't cancel it, after six months it'll auto-renew at the full price.

Still, all you have to do after you've signed up is head into your Apple account and cancel straight off, so you don't forget, if you're sure you won't want to renew, that is.

The offer is good until February 27, as spotted by MacRumors (and MoneySavingExpert in the UK).

As for the conditions, it's only for new subscribers (on eligible devices), so if you've had an Apple Music freebie before, you can forget it.

The catch is that you'll need to have an iOS device (iPhone or iPad) or a Mac running the latest operating system in order to redeem the offer. In that case, you'll find the freebie in the Apple Music app.

Apple informs us:

"Open the Apple Music app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac and sign in with your Apple Account. If the offer doesn't appear immediately after launching the app, go to the Home tab, where it will appear."

All you need to do is tap 'Accept Now' to avail yourself of the promo and then you can start listening. Those without Apple hardware can still sign up for a freebie, but will only get one month of Apple Music, not six, sadly. That's decidedly better than nothing, though.