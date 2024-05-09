Apple TV Plus offers a first look at Women in Blue, a Spanish-language crime drama

Spanish Apple TV Plus viewers have a new crime drama TV show to look forward to after Apple offered a first look at Women in Blue.

If you're a Spanish-speaking Apple TV Plus subscriber you can look forward to a new crime drama TV show hitting your screen on July 31. The show will debut globally and will carry the Spanish title Las Azules.

Apple offered a first look at the new show via a press release today, setting the premiere date and confirming that the upcoming 10-episode show features an entirely Hispanic cast and crew. That cast will be led by Ariel Award nominee Bárbara Mori. Apple also confirmed that the first two episodes of the show will be available to stream on July 31 while a new episode will then debut weekly through to the season's conclusion on September 25.

Apple's press release describes the show as having been inspired by true events and set in 1970. It tells the story of four women who choose to defy ultraconservative norms and join Mexico's first female police force. However, they then find that the whole thing was just a publicity stunt to distract the media from a serial killer who is on the loose.

The show follows the story as the killer's body count rises and it's left to María (Bárbara Mori) to do something about it. Doing so becomes an obsession and a secret investigation to do what no male officer had been able to do is put into place. The series stars Mori, Sariñana, Téllez, Rasgado, Miguel Rodarte, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Christian Tappan, and Horacio García Rojas.

If that sounds like your kind of TV show you're of course going to need an Apple TV Plus subscription. They are available for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial available. However, anyone who buys a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch will get three months of Apple TV Plus completely gratis, so keep an eye out for that if it's almost upgrade time for you or someone in your family. Apple TV Plus subscriptions support Family Sharing so up to six people can watch under a single subscription.

Watching Apple TV Plus is easier than ever and there are Apple TV apps now available for just about anything with an internet connection. Smart TVs and streaming sticks are a great way to watch Apple TV Plus content while the Apple TV 4K is arguably the best. Alternatively, game consoles also have an Apple TV app available for download while Apple's own iPhones, iPads, and of course the Apple Vision Pro are also options.