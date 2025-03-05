All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Internet & Websites

Don't want to pay $14 per month for no ads on YouTube? New Premium Lite plan is now live at $8

The US now has a new Premium Lite plan which is $7.99 rather than $13.99 and still gives you ad-free viewing - with a catch that'll ruin it for some folks.

Don't want to pay $14 per month for no ads on YouTube? New Premium Lite plan is now live at $8
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: YouTube has introduced a 'Premium Lite' plan in the US, offering mostly ad-free viewing for $7.99 per month, which is a lot cheaper than the existing $13.99 Premium plan. However, this Lite flavor excludes offline playback, background play, and ads are still present with shorts and music videos. This is just the US to begin with, but Australia should get it soon, and other countries down the line.

Those paying for YouTube in the US now have a new option to fork out less money to watch with no adverts (mostly) on the platform, a 'Premium Lite' plan.

This ad-free subscription (with a slight catch that we'll come back to) has been a pilot scheme in the US (and elsewhere, including Australia), but is now becoming an official offering from YouTube priced at $7.99 per month.

This is just in the US right now, but Australia will be in line for the same treatment in the "coming weeks" (as well as Germany and Thailand, which are also set to have their pilots converted to a full rollout).

That $7.99 is a good deal cheaper than the $13.99 per month for the normal Premium plan, which is feeling pricey these days, certainly to us. Indeed, it's not that far off half-price, but there are compromises in terms of the ad removal here.

Namely that adverts still remain with certain content on YouTube for Premium Lite subscribers, and that includes shorts, and any music videos or other music clips (sadly, as that's one of the main things we peruse on the platform).

Also, those signed up for Premium Lite won't get offline playback or background play, as provided in the full Premium offering.

Still, most YouTube videos won't have adverts with the new subscription, and it's likely to prove a good option for many as an affordable alternative to the full-on Premium plan (music lovers aside).

Those outside of the mentioned regions can rest assured that they should get this choice eventually. YouTube tells us:

"We'll continue to expand our Premium Lite pilots to additional countries this year and introduce more ways for our users to get the most from their subscriptions."

Photo of the ASUS Chromebook CX1, 14" FHD, Intel Celeron N4500 Processor, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, ChromeOS
Best Deals: ASUS Chromebook CX1, 14" FHD, Intel Celeron N4500 Processor, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, ChromeOS
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$141.84 USD
- -
Buy
$141.84 USD
- -
Buy
£254.28
- -
Buy
$141.84 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/5/2025 at 11:09 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:blog.youtube

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles