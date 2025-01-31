Intel confirms next-gen Panther Lake CPUs launch later this year, Nova Lake CPUs arrive in 2026

Intel confirms its next-generation Panther Lake CPUs will arrive in 2H 2025, after that we'll see Nova Lake CPUs in 2026 to better compete with AMD.

Intel has announced that its next-generation Panther Lake CPUs are coming in the second half of 2025, which wil be the company's lead product on its new in-house Intel 18A process node.

During its recent Q4 2024 earnings call, Intel co-CEO Michelle Johnston Holthaus said its next-gen Panther Lake CPUs will enter mass production in 2H 2025, with the new processors launching later this year. The company wasn't clear on whether we'll see Panther Lake on the desktop, we should have more on that in the near future.

Holthaus said: "Looking ahead to the rest of the year, we will strengthen our client roadmap with the launch of Panther Lake, our lead product on Intel 18A, in the second half of 2025. As the first volume customer of Intel 18A, I see the progress that Intel Foundry is making on performance and yields. And I look forward to being in production in the second half as we demonstrate the benefits of our world-class design and process technology capabilities".

She continued: "2026 is even more exciting from a client perspective as Panther Lake achieves meaningful volumes, and we introduce our next-generation client family code-named Nova Lake. Both will provide strong performance across the entire PC stack with significantly better cost and margin for us, enhancing our competitive position and reinforcing our value proposition to our partners and customers".