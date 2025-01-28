All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

PlayStation gets new CEO as Sony shuffles executives

PlayStation gets a new CEO, now led by Hideaki Nishino as Sony Corp appoints and shuffles executives to lead its main business and various divisions.

PlayStation gets new CEO as Sony shuffles executives
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
Updated
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Sony Corp has appointed Hiroki Totoki as its new CEO and president, effective April. Hideaki Nishino will lead Sony Interactive Entertainment as CEO, focusing on the PlayStation segment. Hermen Hulst remains CEO of SIE's studios business group. Totoki aims to build on Sony's success and foster innovation.

Sony Corp has chosen a new CEO for its main business and its PlayStation video games division.

PlayStation gets new CEO as Sony shuffles executives
2

Hiroki Totoki will become Sony Corp's new CEO and president in April, the company has announced in a new press release. The appointment comes after Totoki served multiple quarters as CFO, COO, director and president of Sony Corp.

The new structure also directly affects Sony Interactive Entertainment, which houses the $29 billion PlayStation games segment. PlayStation has a new lead with Hideaki Nishino taking the reigns as CEO. Nishino had previously been co-CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, spearheading the hardware business.

The new SIE hierarchy looks like this, as per the press release:

  • Hideaki Nishino - Officer in charge of Game & Network Services Business (Newly appointed) President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Hermen Hulst - Officer in charge of Game Studio Business (Newly appointed) CEO, Studio Business Group, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hermen Hulst hasn't received a new change, though. He is still listed as CEO of SIE's studios business group, which is a job position he's had since the previous shake-up in May 2024.

Here's comments directly from Sony Corp's new CEO, Hiroki Totoki:

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to have been entrusted with the important role of President and CEO.

At the same time, I am looking forward to working as CEO with our approximately 110,000 employees to further evolve and grow Sony. My predecessors as CEO, Kazuo Hirai and Kenichiro Yoshida, have greatly enhanced Sony's value, and I will do my utmost to further build on this success and pass on an even better

Sony to the next generation. At our Corporate Strategy Meeting in May of last year, we newly announced our 'Creative Entertainment Vision,' which outlines where we want Sony to be in 10 years, with our Purpose as the guiding principle. Our greatest driver in achieving this is the diversity of our businesses and people, which is part of Sony's DNA, and our boundary spanners that transcend organizational barriers and organically connect that diversity to create new value. Together with our employees, creators, partners, and our new leadership team, I will work to create a bright future filled with a boundless sense of Kando (emotion).

NEWS SOURCE:sony.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

