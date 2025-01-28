PlayStation gets new CEO as Sony shuffles executives

PlayStation gets a new CEO, now led by Hideaki Nishino as Sony Corp appoints and shuffles executives to lead its main business and various divisions.

Sony Corp has chosen a new CEO for its main business and its PlayStation video games division.

Hiroki Totoki will become Sony Corp's new CEO and president in April, the company has announced in a new press release. The appointment comes after Totoki served multiple quarters as CFO, COO, director and president of Sony Corp.

The new structure also directly affects Sony Interactive Entertainment, which houses the $29 billion PlayStation games segment. PlayStation has a new lead with Hideaki Nishino taking the reigns as CEO. Nishino had previously been co-CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, spearheading the hardware business.

The new SIE hierarchy looks like this, as per the press release:

Hideaki Nishino - Officer in charge of Game & Network Services Business (Newly appointed) President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hermen Hulst - Officer in charge of Game Studio Business (Newly appointed) CEO, Studio Business Group, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hermen Hulst hasn't received a new change, though. He is still listed as CEO of SIE's studios business group, which is a job position he's had since the previous shake-up in May 2024.

Here's comments directly from Sony Corp's new CEO, Hiroki Totoki: