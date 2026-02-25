TweakTown
New Xbox CEO looking at 'lifetime value' of the brand, is focused on the long road approach

New Xbox CEO Asha Sharma says she has a lot of learning to do about the brand's current status quo and future strategies, says that long-term value is key.

TL;DR: Microsoft Gaming's new CEO, Asha Sharma, emphasizes a long-term vision for Xbox, focusing on lifetime value to guide future hardware and multi-platform software strategies. Despite recent leadership changes, Microsoft remains committed to Xbox's growth and sustained player engagement across gaming generations.

Microsoft Gaming's new CEO will focus on the long-term vision for the Xbox brand, complete with new hardware and continued multi-platform software releases.

Big changes are happening at Microsoft's games division. Phil Spencer has retired as CEO of Xbox, and Sarah Bond has also resigned. Microsoft has brought in Asha Sharma, a previous AI executive, to lead Xbox. Now the new games leader is on a kind of press junket in a bid to foster connection to the fanbase and relay what's next for the brand. As it turns out, Sharma is focused on the long game.

In a recent interview with Windows Central, Sharma mentioned lifetime value, a phrase that isn't often heard from executives unless they're in earnings calls with investors and analysts. Xbox's new CEO plans to focus on the overall long-term lifetime value of the games branch, which seems to indicate Microsoft has no plans to shut down Xbox.

"Candidly (speaking), right now I need to learn. About the 'why' of these decisions, what we were optimizing for, and what the data says about the Xbox strategy today. That's the honest answer. I'm looking at lifetime value, not just what happened in a previous moment, or in short term efficiencies and things like that. The plan's the plan until it's not the plan."

Sharma goes on to say that she "needs a little bit of time and space" to learn about Xbox's past and present in order to model the future. Based on the phrasing, though, the future is indeed what Microsoft is focusing on, despite the shocking shake-up in its executive games leadership teams.

Lifetime value is one of the most important metrics for each of the Big 3 games companies, and each of them, Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo, track LTV over time. It's basically the amount of money that a player would spend over the lifetime of a hardware generation.

For example, in its 2025 business strategy meeting, Sony confirmed that the PS5 had a lifetime value of $622. This is the total of all content spending that a consumer makes on the PlayStation 5, including games, services, as well as accessories. Consoles aren't included in this metric.

