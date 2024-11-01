All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Gaming

PlayStation CEO on layoffs: 'We have to run a sustainable business'

Sony's PlayStation Studios CEO Hermen Hulst comments on the layoffs at the games division, saying that running a sustainable business.

PlayStation CEO on layoffs: 'We have to run a sustainable business'
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TLDR: PlayStation Studios CEO Hermen Hulst explained that Sony's layoffs were a business decision to stabilize finances after aggressive hiring during COVID-19. Despite being a $29 billion business, PlayStation must ensure sustainable operations.* Based on the content by Derek Strickland below.

PlayStation Studios CEO Hermen Hulst discusses why Sony laid off hundreds of workers earlier this year, reiterating that it was a business decision.

PlayStation CEO on layoffs: 'We have to run a sustainable business' 323
3

Over the last few years, we've seen a difference in how CEOs talk about gaming. The Microsoft-Activision merger brought much closer scrutiny to Xbox's financials, leading to clear messaging from executives like Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond, both of which highlighted the realities of running a games business. Former PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan also testified, in length, about numbers and trends in the industry during the FTC v Microsoft federal trial in 2023.

With this spell broken, CEOs are now being more open about business dynamics, merging the internal email-speak we've seen in mass layoff announcements with the mentat-like calculations of executive leadership. The results are light--but still quite eye-opening--explanations of what's going on in gaming.

PlayStation CEO on layoffs: 'We have to run a sustainable business' 12
3

In a recent interview with Variety, current PlayStation Studios CEO Hermen Hulst reminds consumers, readers, and fans that although PlayStation may be a $29 billion dollar business, it's still a business, and the numbers just have to line up.

If the budget exceeds spending, than the numbers have to be stabilized. Hulst says that Sony aggressively hired during COVID-19, and hints the current weight of the division isn't entirely sustainable.

"It's our duty to look at our our resource planning, and make sure that we run a sustainable business. That's part of being CEO. We never take that lightly, because we know these people personally, and it's very close to our hearts and the teams and good working atmospheres.

"But yes, we've had some layoffs.

"But it's also important to realize that on the content side, PlayStation Studios is now a much bigger organization than when it started. It's grown tremendously. And that is organic growth that our existing teams, I think, hired quite aggressively, as well as through M&A. So the organization, the employment is much greater now than it was, let's say, for example, five years ago."

Sony has purchased a number of studios over the past few years, including Firewalk, who was just shut down and their game Concord permanently cancelled, and Bungie, who Sony purchased for $3.7 billion.

Photo of the Astro Bot PS5
Best Deals: Astro Bot PS5
Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/1/2024 at 11:27 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:variety.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles