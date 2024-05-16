PlayStation now has two CEOs, Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino to lead separate divisions

Sony decides to split Sony Interactive Entertainment into two separate divisions, each led by their own respective CEOs: Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino.

Following Jim Ryan's retirement in March, Sony has now made a decision on who will lead PlayStation.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Sony has announced a new corporate structure for its games and entertainment division. Sony Interactive Entertainment has now been split into two parts: the Platform Business Group, led by existing Sony exec Hidaki Nishino, and the Studios Business Group, led by current PS Studious SVP and ex-Guerrilla Games head Hermen Hulst.

Sony Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki took over as interim or temporary CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment in April. Totoki will retain some leadership over the new divisions as acting chairman of SIE, and both Nishino and Hulst will report directly to Totoki. The changes will go into effect on June 1, corresponding with with the last month of Sony's Q1 FY24 period.

"Later this month you will learn more about the long-term vision for Sony Group and the essential role SIE plays in that vision. As I mentioned previously, FY24 marks the start of the Mid-Range Plan period for Sony Group in which we will set the course for sustainable growth."

Here's a quick breakdown on what to expect from the new leadership shake-up:

Hiroki Totoki

Chairman, Sony Interactive Entertainment

CFO, COO, Sony Corp

Hideaki Nishino

CEO, Platform Business Group

Lead, Platform Experiences Group

Main duties:

Oversee technology, products, services, and platform experience. Oversee third party publisher and developer relations and commercial operations, including sales and marketing of hardware, services, and peripherals.

Hermen Hulst

CEO, Studios Business Group

Main duties: