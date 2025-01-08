All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Samsung officially announces when it will unveil its next-generation Galaxy smartphone

Samsung has officially announced the date for its Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company will unveil its next-generation Galaxy smartphone.

TL;DR: Samsung launched its CES 2025 campaign with new monitors, laptops, and AI-powered TVs. The Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22 in San Jose will focus on mobile innovation, featuring the Galaxy S25 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and Micron's LPDDR5 RAM. Potential announcements include the Galaxy Ring 2 and AR Smart Glasses.

Samsung kicked off their CES 2025 campaign by announcing a range of powerful new monitors, laptops and AI-powered TVs.

Keeping with momentum: Samsung officially pencilled in the date for their long-awaited Galaxy Unpacked event. This keynote will focus heavily on mobile innovation. With particular attention to AI , and most notably, the highly anticipated reveal of the Samsung Galaxy S25. 

Hosted in San Jose, California, on the 22nd January, the official press release from Samsung proclaims the event "The next big leap in mobile AI experiences". 

"The next evolution of Galaxy AI is coming and it's going to change the way you interact with the world every day," writes Samsung in its press release announcing the event

We recently reported on the S25's specs: which are expected to ship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and rumoured to utilize Micron's LPDDR5 RAM. These changes would mark a departure from Samsung's Exynos 2400 processor and in-house RAM chipsets, in favour of higher quality components from competitor brands. 

Speculation is also circulating around the announcement of a potential Galaxy Ring 2 at Galaxy Unpacked -  Samsung's smart ring competitor to the Oura Ring 4. As well as a possible reveal of Samsung AR Smart Glasses, a rumoured project that is expected to compete with the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses.

It remains to be seen what Samsung has in store for us in late January, and when the time comes those interested can tune into any of Samsung's social channels or website to catch the announcements.

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

