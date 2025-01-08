Samsung officially announces when it will unveil its next-generation Galaxy smartphone

Samsung has officially announced the date for its Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company will unveil its next-generation Galaxy smartphone.

Samsung kicked off their CES 2025 campaign by announcing a range of powerful new monitors, laptops and AI-powered TVs.

Keeping with momentum: Samsung officially pencilled in the date for their long-awaited Galaxy Unpacked event. This keynote will focus heavily on mobile innovation. With particular attention to AI , and most notably, the highly anticipated reveal of the Samsung Galaxy S25.

Hosted in San Jose, California, on the 22nd January, the official press release from Samsung proclaims the event "The next big leap in mobile AI experiences".

"The next evolution of Galaxy AI is coming and it's going to change the way you interact with the world every day," writes Samsung in its press release announcing the event

We recently reported on the S25's specs: which are expected to ship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and rumoured to utilize Micron's LPDDR5 RAM. These changes would mark a departure from Samsung's Exynos 2400 processor and in-house RAM chipsets, in favour of higher quality components from competitor brands.

Speculation is also circulating around the announcement of a potential Galaxy Ring 2 at Galaxy Unpacked - Samsung's smart ring competitor to the Oura Ring 4. As well as a possible reveal of Samsung AR Smart Glasses, a rumoured project that is expected to compete with the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses.

It remains to be seen what Samsung has in store for us in late January, and when the time comes those interested can tune into any of Samsung's social channels or website to catch the announcements.