All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Artificial Intelligence

Makers of viral CES 2025 human-like robot speak on ties to the adult industry

A human-sized robot on the showroom floor of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has gone viral, sparking an investigation in the company's history.

Makers of viral CES 2025 human-like robot speak on ties to the adult industry
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas featured Aria, a human-sized AI robot by Realbotix, designed for companionship and intimacy. Initially linked to sex dolls, Aria is now rebranded as an emotional companion without sexual features. Realbotix emphasizes Aria's role as a non-sexual, interactive partner.

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held in Las Vegas caused a wave of interesting new tech announcements, and among the tsunami of new products was Aria, the human-sized AI-powered robot that, according to the company behind it, is designed for "companionship and intimacy."

According to Andrew Kiguel, the CEO of Realbotix, the company behind Aria, the robot is designed to interact with other humans and provide comfort to those who can't find a way to bond with another human. It wasn't long before Aria became sexualized by commenters on the numerous videos floating around social platforms, which sparked an investigation into the company's history.

According to reports, the versions before Aria were in fact, sex dolls, as Realbotix once produced silicone sex dolls that have now evolved into what we can see above. A spokesperson from Realbotix told Futurism the company "no longer produces sex products" and that Aria, in particular, "does not have genitalia" and "is not meant for sex." Realbotix has spent the better part of a year rebranding its products as emotional companions rather than dolls designed for sexual engagement.

"It can be like a romantic partner," Kiguel told Forbes last week. "It remembers who you are. It can act as a boyfriend or girlfriend. If you ever saw that movie 'Her,' we're trying to do that."

"Realbotix no longer produces sex products," a spokesperson told Futurism in an email. "Aria does not have genitalia. She is not anatomically correct and has a hard shell body. And is not meant for sex."

Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 Laptop/Tablet (2024)
Best Deals: Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 Laptop/Tablet (2024)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$870 USD
- -
Buy
$1449.99 CAD
- -
Buy
$870 USD
- -
Buy
$870 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/15/2025 at 11:46 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles