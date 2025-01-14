Zotac AMP Extreme Infinity is first NVIDIA RTX 5090 graphics card spotted with 600W TDP

It's not clear if that's the power consumption out of the box, or with some kind of turbo mode enabled for the Zotac AMP Extreme Infinity.

TL;DR: Zotac has listed its RTX 5090 models, and the top dog graphics card, the AMP Extreme Infinity model, has a power usage of 600W. The Founders Edition of the RTX 5090 has a 575W TDP, as will many third-party models, but some of the beefier boards are going to push power consumption just as we see here. Zotac has listed its RTX 5090 models, and the top dog graphics card, the AMP Extreme Infinity model, has a power usage of 600W. The Founders Edition of the RTX 5090 has a 575W TDP, as will many third-party models, but some of the beefier boards are going to push power consumption just as we see here.

NVIDIA's RTX 5090 GPU is set to arrive on January 30, alongside the RTX 5080, and we've just caught sight of the first third-party Blackwell flagship graphics card that pushes its power usage to 600W.

2

Zotac's RTX 5090 AMP Extreme Infinity is as reserved a graphics card as the name would lead you to believe

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

If you recall, the RTX 5090 has an official TDP of 575W as a baseline, which is where NVIDIA's own Founders Edition weighs in. As ever, entry-level variants from third-party board makers will demand the same power consumption, but beefier graphics cards can exact more of a toll on your PC's power supply.

Zotac has just listed its RTX 5090 models, and the AMP Extreme Infinity product tips in at 600W, with a recommended power supply of 1000W.

We don't know if this AMP board will require 600W out of the box, or if this will be some kind of turbo mode - but it's certainly possible that it's the former.

VideoCardz noticed this, and also another interesting bit of info, namely that all these RTX 5090 variants have 28Gbps listed as the GDDR7 VRAM speed, except for one - the Solid OC version. That has 30Gbps GDDR7, but this makes no sense as it's not even the top model (that is, of course, the aforementioned AMP Extreme Infinity).

So, what has apparently happened here is that someone has made a mistake with the product listings. And that's not the first slip of this nature, either, as it seems NVIDIA hasn't done too great a job of communicating Blackwell specs to its third-party partners in a timely manner.

Rumor has it that we'll see reviews of the RTX 5090 on January 24, almost a week ahead of the launch, but the RTX 5080 review embargo will supposedly remain in place until January 30, the same day the GPU goes on sale.