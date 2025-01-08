INNO3D's compact dual-slot GeForce RTX 5080 is the thinnest we've seen at CES 2025

The INNO3D GeForce RTX 5080 X3 is an MSRP model that will retail for $999 when it launches on January 30. It's also a two-slot GPU.

With the GeForce RTX 50 Series benign announced, we're starting to get a closer look at many of NVIDIA's partners' offerings. At CES 2025, we've already seen a bunch of 50 Series designs (and we'll probably see a lot more), and so far, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 5080 X3 is the thinnest SFF-Ready GeForce RTX 5080 we've seen.

INNO3D GeForce RTX 5080 X3.

It's a dual-slot enthusiast GPU, which is always great to see. It's an MSRP model, so it will debut at $999. In many ways, the design is similar to the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER X3 we reviewed almost a year ago, which was also a very rare two-slot RTX 4080.

This means the new INNO3D GeForce RTX 5080 X3 should fit inside just about any case and be a great candidate for putting together a mini-ATX rig.

The GeForce RTX 5080 is second only to the GeForce RTX 5090; it features 16GB of GDDR7 memory on a 256-bit bus and a 360W power rating. With NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture and new DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation, it can double the performance of the GeForce RTX 4080 in certain games.

INNO3D GeForce RTX 5080 iChill X3.

At CES 2025, we also saw a more premium GeForce RTX 5080 model from INNO3D, the new GeForce RTX 5080 iChill X3 - which will also arrive in GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5070 Ti. This is all about advanced cooling, vapor chambers, premium heatsinks, and all the other goodies you need to run OC profiles and keep temps in check.

INNO3D's GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 models will launch on January 30.