Brazilian modders prep for GeForce RTX 5090: memory mods to 32Gbps GDDR7, 2TB/sec+ bandwidth

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 isn't far away, with Brazilian modders preparing to upgrade the 32GB of GDDR7 at 30Gbps, to faster 32Gbps modules.

TL;DR: Brazilian modders are preparing for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 launch, aiming to enhance its performance with faster 32Gbps GDDR7 modules, potentially achieving over 2TB/sec memory bandwidth. The RTX 5090 will feature 32GB of GDDR7 memory on a 512-bit bus, while the RTX 5080 will have 16GB with faster modules.

Brazilian modders are patiently awaiting NVIDIA's new ultra-enthusiast flagship GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card to be launched, preparing faster 32Gbps GDDR7 modules to drive upwards of 2TB/sec of memory bandwidth thanks to the huge 512-bit memory bus on the RTX 5090.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 will launch with 32GB of GDDR7 memory on a 512-bit memory bus, using 30Gbps GDDRR7 modules, but Brazilian modders are at the ready with huge memory upgades. We're looking at the team soldering faster 32Gbps GDDR7 modules, and higher rcapacities.

The second-fastest Blackwell gaming GPU -- the GeForce RTX 5080 -- will launch with faster 32Gbps GDDR7 modules, but with 16GB capacity. The fastest Blackwell gaming GPU -- the GeForce RTX 5090 -- launches with slightly slower 30Gbps GDDR7 modules, but a larger 32GB capacity. The change from 30Gbps to 32Gbps GDDR7 modules on the RTX 5090 would enable 2TB/sec+ memory bandwidth... and overclocking fun can begin.

BurtiTecLab said (with machine translation): "Now here at TecLab, it was great news lol because if we use them on the 5090, we will have a jump from 28Gb/s (14,000MHz) to 32Gb/s (16,000MHz) without taking into account the overclocking potential of these memories, which is actually exceeding the nominal limit... I would easily bet some cards breaking the barrier of 17,000MHz".

