Intel's new Core i9-14900KS already overclocked to record-breaking 9117MHz

Intel's new special edition Core i9-14900KS processor already overclocked to record-breaking 9.1GHz, with liquid helium cooling keeping the CPU at -231C.

Published
1 minute & 48 seconds read time

Intel's just-released special edition Core i9-14900KS processor has hit the market, with overclockers already pushing the new CPU to a world record 9.1GHz.

ASUS announced the news that a group of elite overclockers -- Elmor, SkatterBencher, Shamino, and Safedisk -- gained four new world records using the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore motherboard using Intel's new Core i9-14900KS processor. Elmor joined the ASUS overclocking team, pushing the Core i9-14900KS up to an incredible 9117.75MHz.

Overclocker Safedisk used the same setup to hit three additional world records, with PiFast completed in just 6.79 seconds, SuperPi finished in 3.767 seconds, and PYPrime 32B finished in 97.596 seconds. The Intel Core i9-14900KS processor had liquid helium cooling keeping it at a chilly -231C with 1.85V pumping into the CPU.

ASUS said in its press release: "The ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard family is the ultimate choice for enthusiasts and overclockers seeking style and power in their gaming setup. The motherboards are built to help the world's most talented overclockers shatter barriers on their way to new records. In the past few years, the ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard was used to push a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K processor past the 9 GHz barrier for an impressive world record, and the ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore was used to push the 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900KF to 9043.92 MHz".

Intel's new Core i9-14900KS already overclocked to record-breaking 9117MHz 12
Open Gallery 2

"ASUS congratulates the overclockers who have successfully used ROG Maximus Z790 motherboards to push the boundaries".

Intel's upcoming Core i9-14900KS processor packs 24 cores and 32 threads of CPU power spread across 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores, matching the Core i9-14900K and Core i9-14900KF (KF variant drops the integrated GPU). Intel's upcoming Core i9-14900KS processor packs 24 cores and 32 threads of CPU power spread across 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores, matching the Core i9-14900K and Core i9-14900KF (KF variant drops the integrated GPU).

Buy at Amazon

Intel® Core™ i9-14900KF New Gaming Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
£503.88
£505.97£515.80£503.88
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/14/2024 at 8:47 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:tomshardware.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags