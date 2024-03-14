Intel's new Core i9-14900KS already overclocked to record-breaking 9117MHz

Intel's new special edition Core i9-14900KS processor already overclocked to record-breaking 9.1GHz, with liquid helium cooling keeping the CPU at -231C.

Intel's just-released special edition Core i9-14900KS processor has hit the market, with overclockers already pushing the new CPU to a world record 9.1GHz.

ASUS announced the news that a group of elite overclockers -- Elmor, SkatterBencher, Shamino, and Safedisk -- gained four new world records using the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore motherboard using Intel's new Core i9-14900KS processor. Elmor joined the ASUS overclocking team, pushing the Core i9-14900KS up to an incredible 9117.75MHz.

Popular Now: Scientists unveil PC breakthrough that gives 2x speed without hardware upgrades

Overclocker Safedisk used the same setup to hit three additional world records, with PiFast completed in just 6.79 seconds, SuperPi finished in 3.767 seconds, and PYPrime 32B finished in 97.596 seconds. The Intel Core i9-14900KS processor had liquid helium cooling keeping it at a chilly -231C with 1.85V pumping into the CPU.

ASUS said in its press release: "The ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard family is the ultimate choice for enthusiasts and overclockers seeking style and power in their gaming setup. The motherboards are built to help the world's most talented overclockers shatter barriers on their way to new records. In the past few years, the ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard was used to push a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K processor past the 9 GHz barrier for an impressive world record, and the ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore was used to push the 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900KF to 9043.92 MHz".

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

"ASUS congratulates the overclockers who have successfully used ROG Maximus Z790 motherboards to push the boundaries".

Intel's upcoming Core i9-14900KS processor packs 24 cores and 32 threads of CPU power spread across 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores, matching the Core i9-14900K and Core i9-14900KF (KF variant drops the integrated GPU). Intel's upcoming Core i9-14900KS processor packs 24 cores and 32 threads of CPU power spread across 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores, matching the Core i9-14900K and Core i9-14900KF (KF variant drops the integrated GPU).