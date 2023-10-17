Intel's new Core i9-14900K goes over 9000!!!! Record-breaking 9.0GHz OC at minus 235C temps

Intel's new 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs have just launched, with the Core i5-14600K, Core i7-14700K, and flagship Core i9-14900K launching alongside their "KF" variants that don't have an integrated GPU.

Intel Core i9-14900K #1 CPU frequency Hall of Fame (source: HWBOT)

It hasn't taken long for the world of overclockers to have their fun, with the new flagship Intel Core i9-14900K processor being pushed up and breaking the world frequency record at an astounding 9043.92MHz (that is over 9000MHz CPU clocks, people).

Professional overclocker "Elmor" is behind the Core i9-14900K at 9.1GHz and using an ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 APEX Encore motherboard, with some precious time being spent in the BIOS tweaking everything to reach these dizzyingly high CPU frequencies -- which again, is over 9000MHz, kinda bonkers -- which of course saw Elmor using liquid helium cooling, which took the Core i9-14900K into the world of sub 200C, minus 235C, actually.

Elmor disabled Hyper-Threading on the Core i9-14900K processor, only keeping its 8 P-Cores enabled to smash into 9043.92MHz... but it was worth it, to have the #1 world record for CPU frequency. Under that is "safedisk" with the Intel Core i9-13900K running on just its 8 P-Cores, too, but only achieving 8734MHz (8.73GHz), while the closest AMD processor was overclocked by "The Stilt" with an AMD FX-8370 processor at 8722MHz.

Intel Core i9-14900K #1 DDR5 frequency World Record (source: HWBOT)

ASUS is loving the new Core i9-14900K achievements, with its Z790 motherboards used to scoop up another 3 more world records: SUPERPI 32M by Freyama in Japan, the Cinebench R20 world record by OGS in Greece, and the DDR5 frequency record by lupin_no_musume from Hong Kong.

Intel Core i9-14900K achieving world record in DDR5 frequency (source: HWBOT)

In the above shot, you can see the Core i9-14900K helping "lupin_no_musume" achieve the world record for DDR5 frequency, with an insane 11,614MT/s. Yeah, these are some impressive numbers -- not just for the 9.0GHz+ on the Core i9-14900K, but also the DDR5-11614 world record -- nice job, everyone! You've been awarded a TweakTown thumbs up!