Intel Core i9-14900K sets new OC world record: first CPU to finish SuperPi in under 3 minutes

SAFEDISK has broken a totally new world record, finishing a SuperPi benchmark run in under 3 minutes using Intel's flagship Core i9-14900K processor.

Intel Core i9-14900K overclocked with LN2 cooling (source: SAFEDISK)

Intel's new Core i9-14900K processor was installed into an ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 APEX Encore motherboard. Then, SAFEDISK disabled all but 4 cores and 4 threads of the Raptor Lake Refresh CPU power (of its maximum 24 cores and 32 threads). The 14900K was overclocked to an incredible 8449.22MHz using 1.79V and some exotic LN2 cooling to keep the 14900K processor at sub-zero temperatures.

RAM inside of this build was in the form of G.SKILL DDR5-7800 CL36 memory that was overclocked to an incredible 9000+ with CL32-48-45-36-2T timings. In the end, SAFEDISK completed the SuperPi benchmark run in 2 minutes and 59.919 seconds, the first-ever SuperPi benchmark run in under 3 months... which is mind-blowing. A new world record.

If you're using an Intel Core i9-14900K processor at stock settings with no manual overclocking, you're looking at close to 6 minutes for a SuperPi benchmark run. Halving that time is incredible, and setting a new world record -- that should be hard to beat, I guess, for now -- is another feat for overclocker SAFEDISK.

Intel Core i9-14900K breaking SuperPi world record (source: SAFEDISK)

The next processor of choice for overclockers will be Intel's upcoming Core i9-14900KS processor, a limited edition chip with 6.2GHz CPU clocks out of the box. It's specially binned, meaning that when overclockers get their hands on it, new world records for benchmarks will be created. Let's go.