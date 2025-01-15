Espresso Displays showcases the 15-inch portable monitor I've been waiting for

TL;DR: Espresso has introduced the Espresso 15 Pro, a 15-inch 4K touchscreen display, expanding its portable monitor lineup. Espresso has introduced the Espresso 15 Pro, a 15-inch 4K touchscreen display, expanding its portable monitor lineup.

A good portable display is surprisingly hard to come by, but at CES 2025, Australian company espresso Displays showcased the portable monitor I've been waiting for.

Introducing the espresso 15 Pro, a 15-inch touchscreen display that offers a 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution at a 60Hz refresh rate. The 15 Pro is capable of 550 nits of brightness, which is brighter than the company's popular 17 Pro, and espresso informed me at their booth on the CES showroom floor that all of the monitor's juicy specifications are powered through a single USB-C cable. As for design, espresso has outfitted the 15 Pro with a sleek aluminum housing that is paired with the company's new ergonomic stand, which the monitor attaches to magnetically.

espresso gave me a run-through of the company's software, espressoFlow, which enables users to rearrange their display in relation to where the main monitor is located. The 15 Pro supports both portrait and landscape orientations and is able to be paired with any device capable of outputting a display signal via USB-C. espresso was unable to tell me when the new 15 Pro will launch and for what price, but given it was unveiled at CES 2025, we can expect it to arrive on the market sometime this year.

After checking it out on the showroom floor, I'm confident the 15 Pro is the portable monitor I have been waiting for. It's the perfect size, weight, and seamless connectivity via USB-C that makes it the perfect travel monitor for users who require a bit more desktop real estate than a single laptop display.

