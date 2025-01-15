All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Displays & Projectors

Espresso Displays showcases the 15-inch portable monitor I've been waiting for

Espresso has unveiled the Espresso 15 Pro, a 15-inch 4K touchscreen display, as its latest addition to its portable monitor lineup.

Espresso Displays showcases the 15-inch portable monitor I've been waiting for
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Espresso has introduced the Espresso 15 Pro, a 15-inch 4K touchscreen display, expanding its portable monitor lineup.

A good portable display is surprisingly hard to come by, but at CES 2025, Australian company espresso Displays showcased the portable monitor I've been waiting for.

Espresso Displays showcases the 15-inch portable monitor I've been waiting for 03
7

Introducing the espresso 15 Pro, a 15-inch touchscreen display that offers a 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution at a 60Hz refresh rate. The 15 Pro is capable of 550 nits of brightness, which is brighter than the company's popular 17 Pro, and espresso informed me at their booth on the CES showroom floor that all of the monitor's juicy specifications are powered through a single USB-C cable. As for design, espresso has outfitted the 15 Pro with a sleek aluminum housing that is paired with the company's new ergonomic stand, which the monitor attaches to magnetically.

espresso gave me a run-through of the company's software, espressoFlow, which enables users to rearrange their display in relation to where the main monitor is located. The 15 Pro supports both portrait and landscape orientations and is able to be paired with any device capable of outputting a display signal via USB-C. espresso was unable to tell me when the new 15 Pro will launch and for what price, but given it was unveiled at CES 2025, we can expect it to arrive on the market sometime this year.

After checking it out on the showroom floor, I'm confident the 15 Pro is the portable monitor I have been waiting for. It's the perfect size, weight, and seamless connectivity via USB-C that makes it the perfect travel monitor for users who require a bit more desktop real estate than a single laptop display.

Espresso Displays showcases the 15-inch portable monitor I've been waiting for 02
7
Espresso Displays showcases the 15-inch portable monitor I've been waiting for 04
7
Espresso Displays showcases the 15-inch portable monitor I've been waiting for 05
7
Espresso Displays showcases the 15-inch portable monitor I've been waiting for 06
7
Espresso Displays showcases the 15-inch portable monitor I've been waiting for 07
7
Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 12GB 15 Gbps
Best Deals: MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 12GB 15 Gbps
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$317.33 USD
$279.99 USD $279.99 USD
Buy
$399 USD
$390 USD $419 USD
Buy
$421.91 CAD
$421.91 CAD $389.99 CAD
Buy
£357.86
£351.99 £277.22
Buy
$317.33 USD
$279.99 USD $279.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/14/2025 at 11:31 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles