Computer Systems

MSI's new MEG VISION X AI Gaming PC: 13-inch AI touchscreen on front, RTX 50 series GPUs

MSI's new MEG VISION X AI 2nd Gaming PC: Core Ultra 200HX series CPUs, GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, and a huge 13-inch AI touchscreen on the front.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: MSI introduced the MEG VISION X AI desktop gaming PC at CES 2025, featuring Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, and a 13-inch AI touchscreen. It supports up to 128GB DDR5 memory, Gen5 SSDs, and includes advanced cooling with Silent Storm Cooling AI and Glacier Armor.

MSI unveiled quite the new desktop gaming PC at CES 2025 with the introduction of the new MEG VISION X AI, which features powerful components from Intel and NVIDIA, but a deliciously huge 13-inch AI touchscreen on the front. Check it out:

MSI's new MEG VISION X AI Gaming PC: 13-inch AI touchscreen on front, RTX 50 series GPUs 806
4

Inside, the new MSI MEG VISION X AI desktop gaming PC features up to Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285K processor with 8 cores and 16 threads that boost at up to 5.7GHz, and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. There's support for up to 128GB of DDR5-5600 memory, and support for Gen5 SSDs with up to 12GB/sec (12,000MB/sec) read speeds (1 x Gen 5 and 2 x Gen4 SSD slots).

MSI keeps the high-end Core Ultra 9 285K processor nice and chill with its in-house 360mm AIO liquid cooler, with Silent Storm Cooling AI technology optimizing airflow by adjusting fan speeds using AI algorithms.

MSI's new MEG VISION X AI Gaming PC: 13-inch AI touchscreen on front, RTX 50 series GPUs 805
4

The gigantic 13-inch AI HMI touchscreen provides intuitive operation, syncing with MSI AI apps for enhanced AI functionality. There's also a dedicated app for the touchscreen, as well as built-in speakers and a microphone.

The company has also used "Glacier Armor" with heatsinks on the RAM, SSD, PCH, and VRMs to improve thermal efficiency. It wouldn't be a new MSI gaming PC without Mystic Light RGB LEDs that you can tweak, to give your new MEG VISION X AI desktop gaming PC your personal touch.

MSI's new MEG VISION X AI Gaming PC: 13-inch AI touchscreen on front, RTX 50 series GPUs 807
4

MSI MEG VISION X AI desktop gaming PC features:

  • Windows 11 Home/Windows 11 Pro
  • Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 285K with NPU inside
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards
  • AI HMI - A touchscreen provides intuitive operation and syncs with MSI's exclusive AI apps for enhanced AI functionality
  • AI Gaming Desktop - AI-driven enhancements in cooling, gaming, and game streaming
  • Silent Storm Cooling AI - Optimizes airflow by adjusting fan speeds with AI algorithms
  • 360mm AIO Liquid Cooler - Efficiently dissipates heat from high-end CPUs
  • Glacier Armor - Equipped with heatsinks on the memory, SSD, PCH, and VRM to enhance thermal efficiency
  • PCIe 5.0 SSD - Load your games in seconds
  • 8pin Power Connector - Additional onboard PCIe power connector ensures sustained GPU performance for AI computing tasks
  • Easy to Upgrade - Designed to upgrade your components with an ease
  • Mystic Light RGB LED design to customize your Gaming PC
  • Transparent Side Panel meets EMI standard
  • 5G LAN & Wi-Fi 7 technology - Gaming experience with no delay
Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
NEWS SOURCES:msi.com, msi.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

