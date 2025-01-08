MSI's new MEG VISION X AI Gaming PC: 13-inch AI touchscreen on front, RTX 50 series GPUs

MSI unveiled quite the new desktop gaming PC at CES 2025 with the introduction of the new MEG VISION X AI, which features powerful components from Intel and NVIDIA, but a deliciously huge 13-inch AI touchscreen on the front. Check it out:
Inside, the new MSI MEG VISION X AI desktop gaming PC features up to Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285K processor with 8 cores and 16 threads that boost at up to 5.7GHz, and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. There's support for up to 128GB of DDR5-5600 memory, and support for Gen5 SSDs with up to 12GB/sec (12,000MB/sec) read speeds (1 x Gen 5 and 2 x Gen4 SSD slots).
MSI keeps the high-end Core Ultra 9 285K processor nice and chill with its in-house 360mm AIO liquid cooler, with Silent Storm Cooling AI technology optimizing airflow by adjusting fan speeds using AI algorithms.
The gigantic 13-inch AI HMI touchscreen provides intuitive operation, syncing with MSI AI apps for enhanced AI functionality. There's also a dedicated app for the touchscreen, as well as built-in speakers and a microphone.
The company has also used "Glacier Armor" with heatsinks on the RAM, SSD, PCH, and VRMs to improve thermal efficiency. It wouldn't be a new MSI gaming PC without Mystic Light RGB LEDs that you can tweak, to give your new MEG VISION X AI desktop gaming PC your personal touch.
MSI MEG VISION X AI desktop gaming PC features:
- Windows 11 Home/Windows 11 Pro
- Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 285K with NPU inside
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards
- AI HMI - A touchscreen provides intuitive operation and syncs with MSI's exclusive AI apps for enhanced AI functionality
- AI Gaming Desktop - AI-driven enhancements in cooling, gaming, and game streaming
- Silent Storm Cooling AI - Optimizes airflow by adjusting fan speeds with AI algorithms
- 360mm AIO Liquid Cooler - Efficiently dissipates heat from high-end CPUs
- Glacier Armor - Equipped with heatsinks on the memory, SSD, PCH, and VRM to enhance thermal efficiency
- PCIe 5.0 SSD - Load your games in seconds
- 8pin Power Connector - Additional onboard PCIe power connector ensures sustained GPU performance for AI computing tasks
- Easy to Upgrade - Designed to upgrade your components with an ease
- Mystic Light RGB LED design to customize your Gaming PC
- Transparent Side Panel meets EMI standard
- 5G LAN & Wi-Fi 7 technology - Gaming experience with no delay