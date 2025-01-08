MSI's new MEG VISION X AI Gaming PC: 13-inch AI touchscreen on front, RTX 50 series GPUs

MSI's new MEG VISION X AI 2nd Gaming PC: Core Ultra 200HX series CPUs, GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, and a huge 13-inch AI touchscreen on the front.

TL;DR: MSI introduced the MEG VISION X AI desktop gaming PC at CES 2025, featuring Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, and a 13-inch AI touchscreen. It supports up to 128GB DDR5 memory, Gen5 SSDs, and includes advanced cooling with Silent Storm Cooling AI and Glacier Armor. MSI introduced the MEG VISION X AI desktop gaming PC at CES 2025, featuring Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, and a 13-inch AI touchscreen. It supports up to 128GB DDR5 memory, Gen5 SSDs, and includes advanced cooling with Silent Storm Cooling AI and Glacier Armor.

MSI unveiled quite the new desktop gaming PC at CES 2025 with the introduction of the new MEG VISION X AI, which features powerful components from Intel and NVIDIA, but a deliciously huge 13-inch AI touchscreen on the front. Check it out:

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Inside, the new MSI MEG VISION X AI desktop gaming PC features up to Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285K processor with 8 cores and 16 threads that boost at up to 5.7GHz, and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. There's support for up to 128GB of DDR5-5600 memory, and support for Gen5 SSDs with up to 12GB/sec (12,000MB/sec) read speeds (1 x Gen 5 and 2 x Gen4 SSD slots).

MSI keeps the high-end Core Ultra 9 285K processor nice and chill with its in-house 360mm AIO liquid cooler, with Silent Storm Cooling AI technology optimizing airflow by adjusting fan speeds using AI algorithms.

4

The gigantic 13-inch AI HMI touchscreen provides intuitive operation, syncing with MSI AI apps for enhanced AI functionality. There's also a dedicated app for the touchscreen, as well as built-in speakers and a microphone.

The company has also used "Glacier Armor" with heatsinks on the RAM, SSD, PCH, and VRMs to improve thermal efficiency. It wouldn't be a new MSI gaming PC without Mystic Light RGB LEDs that you can tweak, to give your new MEG VISION X AI desktop gaming PC your personal touch.

4

MSI MEG VISION X AI desktop gaming PC features: