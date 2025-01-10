ASRock showcases a 360Hz and 480Hz OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025

ASRock has unveiled a selection of new gaming monitors at CES 2025, and we have gone hands-on with the company's newest OLED displays.

ASRock has made its way into the gaming monitor market, and CES 2025 was used as an opportunity to showcase what the company has on offer.

ASRock is slowly edging its way into the gaming monitor market, and at CES 2025 the company showcased to me two of its new OLED gaming monitors, the PGO27QFV and the PGO32UFS. Starting with the smaller of the two, the PGO27QFV is a 27-inch OLED gaming monitor that sports a resolution of 2560 x 1440 (QHD). Besides having a goregous OLED display, the real kicker with the PGO27QFV is the refresh rate, which is set at a blisteringly quick 360Hz. With these specifications, the PGO27QFV would be an incredible display for competitive gamers that benefit from high-refresh rate monitors.

However, if you aren't into competitive gaming, such as competitive first-person-shooter titles, there's my personal favorite, the PGO32UFS. This 32-inch behemoth may be intimidating at first, but I believe 32-inches is the perfect jack-of-all-trades-master-of-none gaming monitor, especially when its OLED. The PGO32UFS is also a dual-mode display, which enables gamers to switch from 3840 x 2160 (UHD) at 240Hz to 1920 x 1080 (FHD) at 480Hz.

If you are interested in reading more about either of these displays, check out the ASRock website listing for the PGO27QFV here, and the website listing for the PGO32UFS here.

