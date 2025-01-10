All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Displays & Projectors

ASRock showcases a 360Hz and 480Hz OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025

ASRock has unveiled a selection of new gaming monitors at CES 2025, and we have gone hands-on with the company's newest OLED displays.

ASRock showcases a 360Hz and 480Hz OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: ASRock showcased new gaming monitors at CES 2025, including the 34-inch PG34QRT3A, which features a 180Hz refresh rate.

ASRock has made its way into the gaming monitor market, and CES 2025 was used as an opportunity to showcase what the company has on offer.

ASRock showcases a 360Hz and 480Hz OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025 05
9

ASRock is slowly edging its way into the gaming monitor market, and at CES 2025 the company showcased to me two of its new OLED gaming monitors, the PGO27QFV and the PGO32UFS. Starting with the smaller of the two, the PGO27QFV is a 27-inch OLED gaming monitor that sports a resolution of 2560 x 1440 (QHD). Besides having a goregous OLED display, the real kicker with the PGO27QFV is the refresh rate, which is set at a blisteringly quick 360Hz. With these specifications, the PGO27QFV would be an incredible display for competitive gamers that benefit from high-refresh rate monitors.

However, if you aren't into competitive gaming, such as competitive first-person-shooter titles, there's my personal favorite, the PGO32UFS. This 32-inch behemoth may be intimidating at first, but I believe 32-inches is the perfect jack-of-all-trades-master-of-none gaming monitor, especially when its OLED. The PGO32UFS is also a dual-mode display, which enables gamers to switch from 3840 x 2160 (UHD) at 240Hz to 1920 x 1080 (FHD) at 480Hz.

If you are interested in reading more about either of these displays, check out the ASRock website listing for the PGO27QFV here, and the website listing for the PGO32UFS here.

ASRock showcases a 360Hz and 480Hz OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025 01
9
ASRock showcases a 360Hz and 480Hz OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025 02
9
ASRock showcases a 360Hz and 480Hz OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025 03
9
ASRock showcases a 360Hz and 480Hz OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025 04
9
ASRock showcases a 360Hz and 480Hz OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025 05
9
ASRock showcases a 360Hz and 480Hz OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025 06
9
ASRock showcases a 360Hz and 480Hz OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025 07
9
ASRock showcases a 360Hz and 480Hz OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025 09
9
Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Junior Editor



Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

