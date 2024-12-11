ASRock unveils new OLED gaming monitor designed for both speed and clarity

ASRock has just announced a new selection of OLED gaming monitors, which includes a new 32-inch model that can switch from 4K at 240Hz to 1080p at 480Hz.

Another slew of glorious OLED gaming monitors has been announced ahead of CES 2025, which is undoubtedly going to be inundated with the incredible pixel technology in various forms.

ASRock has taken to its website to unveil three new OLED gaming monitors, the PGO32UFS, the PGO27QFS, and the PGO27QFV. The company's latest flagship gaming monitor is the PGO32UFS, which is a 32-inch flat WOLED panel that sports a 4K resolution and a native 240Hz refresh rate. However, the PGO32UFS is a dual-mode monitor, meaning it's capable of dropping its resolution down to 1920 x 1080p and increasing its refresh rate to 480Hz.

The idea behind this new mode, which is becoming more prominent among gaming monitor companies, is to enable a gamer to seamlessly switch between 4K (high fidelity) and 1080p (Performance). A gamer that flexes between graphically intensive, slower, RPG-like titles would want the 4K monitor for the graphics, while a competitive gamer that plays first-person-shooter games will opt for the high refresh rate display. Dual-mode monitors seek to provide the best of both worlds. Announced alongside the PGO32UFS was the PGO27QFS, a 27-inch monitor featuring a WOLED panel, a QHD resolution, and a 240Hz refresh rate.

However, if WOLED isn't to your liking, and perhaps you even wanted more speed, ASRock has the PGO32UFS, a 27-inch QD-OLED panel with a QHD resolution and a 360Hz refresh rate. Each monitor has ASRock's Wi-Fi antenna system that supports Wi-Fi 7.