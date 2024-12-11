All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Displays & Projectors

ASRock unveils new OLED gaming monitor designed for both speed and clarity

ASRock has just announced a new selection of OLED gaming monitors, which includes a new 32-inch model that can switch from 4K at 240Hz to 1080p at 480Hz.

ASRock unveils new OLED gaming monitor designed for both speed and clarity
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: ASRock announced three new OLED gaming monitors ahead of CES 2025: the PGO32UFS, PGO27QFS, and PGO27QFV. The flagship PGO32UFS features a 32-inch 4K WOLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, switchable to 1080p at 480Hz.

Another slew of glorious OLED gaming monitors has been announced ahead of CES 2025, which is undoubtedly going to be inundated with the incredible pixel technology in various forms.

ASRock unveils new OLED gaming monitor designed for both speed and clarity 156165561
3

ASRock has taken to its website to unveil three new OLED gaming monitors, the PGO32UFS, the PGO27QFS, and the PGO27QFV. The company's latest flagship gaming monitor is the PGO32UFS, which is a 32-inch flat WOLED panel that sports a 4K resolution and a native 240Hz refresh rate. However, the PGO32UFS is a dual-mode monitor, meaning it's capable of dropping its resolution down to 1920 x 1080p and increasing its refresh rate to 480Hz.

The idea behind this new mode, which is becoming more prominent among gaming monitor companies, is to enable a gamer to seamlessly switch between 4K (high fidelity) and 1080p (Performance). A gamer that flexes between graphically intensive, slower, RPG-like titles would want the 4K monitor for the graphics, while a competitive gamer that plays first-person-shooter games will opt for the high refresh rate display. Dual-mode monitors seek to provide the best of both worlds. Announced alongside the PGO32UFS was the PGO27QFS, a 27-inch monitor featuring a WOLED panel, a QHD resolution, and a 240Hz refresh rate.

ASRock unveils new OLED gaming monitor designed for both speed and clarity 651156
3

However, if WOLED isn't to your liking, and perhaps you even wanted more speed, ASRock has the PGO32UFS, a 27-inch QD-OLED panel with a QHD resolution and a 360Hz refresh rate. Each monitor has ASRock's Wi-Fi antenna system that supports Wi-Fi 7.

Photo of the ASRock BEEBOX-S 6200U Barebone System
Best Deals: ASRock BEEBOX-S 6200U Barebone System
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$119.99 USD
$119.99 USD -
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/11/2024 at 8:55 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:pg.asrock.com

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles